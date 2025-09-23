Open Extended Reactions

LORHAM PARK, N.J. -- The New York Jets, already struggling on defense, will be without linebacker Quincy Williams for at least four games.

Williams, who injured a shoulder Sunday in their 29-27 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will be placed on injured reserve, a source told ESPN on Tuesday. The injury isn't season ending, the source said.

The former first-team All-Pro got caught in a pileup on a third-and-2 running play and left the game. He didn't return. Williams was replaced by Marcelino McCrary-Ball, who plays predominantly on special teams.

Williams is an every-down linebacker and tone setter with sideline-to-sideline speed. He has 1.5 sacks, 15 tackles (second on the team) and two tackles for loss.

The Jets (0-3), who face the Miami Dolphins (0-3) on Monday night, are off to a slow start on defense. They've allowed 93 points, fourth-most in the NFL. At the current pace, they would allow 527 points, which would be a franchise high.

To help their depth, they signed linebacker Mark Robinson from the New England Patriots' practice squad. The fourth-year veteran played in all three games for the Patriots, exclusively on special teams.

The Jets' other key injury question involves quarterback Justin Fields, who is in concussion protocol. He missed the last week, as Tyrod Taylor got the start. They will have a better sense of Fields' status by Thursday, when they hold their first practice of the week.