Is Bengals' Logan Wilson facing diminished role as young LBs emerge?

CINCINNATI -- Before the Minnesota Vikings ran roughshod over the Cincinnati Bengals, one defensive series was particularly notable for Cincinnati's future.

Middle linebacker Logan Wilson, a team captain and one of the Bengals' most established veterans, stood on the sideline. Rookie Barrett Carter, a fourth-round draft pick out of Clemson, took his place.

In the days after the 48-10 loss, the worst in franchise history, a few explanations have been given. The simplest one is that the coaching staff wants to rest Wilson in spots in order to preserve him for the rest of the season.

But in the proper context, it's natural for there to be questions about what it means for Wilson and the defense moving forward. That isn't lost on Wilson, either. But as the Bengals prepare to try to bounce back against the Denver Broncos on "Monday Night Football," how Wilson is used isn't something he wants to stress about.

"I'm just trying to control what I can," Wilson told ESPN on Thursday. "I can't control what their plan is going forward. I'm just trying to control doing my job to the best of my ability on each play and helping this defense out the best I can.

"That's just my mindset. If I start to worry about things I can't control, then I'm just stressing myself out for no reason."

The Bengals will have a decision to make about Logan Wilson after the season, but all the linebacker cares about now is helping the team win and the young LBs improve. AP Photo/Mike Stewart

There is a sense of gratitude Wilson also expressed in his sixth year in the league. A third-round pick out of Wyoming in 2020, he has been one of the team's defensive cornerstones in the era of Joe Burrow, who was drafted first in the same year.

Wilson was rewarded for a strong start to his career with a four-year contract extension in 2023 worth up to $36 million, including $10 million guaranteed. Since 2022, Wilson has been on the field for 97% of available defensive snaps, according to Pro Football Reference.

But even before he got a surprising early breather in the loss against the Vikings, there were signs that Cincinnati might be eyeing the future at linebacker. The Bengals drafted Demetrius Knight Jr. in the second round and took Carter two rounds later. Knight immediately became the starter, supplanting veteran Germaine Pratt, who was eventually released. After a disappointing 2024 season for Cincinnati's defense, the overhauled linebacker corps was a clear sign that coaches and management wanted better play from the group.

The day after the Vikings game, Bengals coach Zac Taylor didn't rule out the potential of more rotation throughout the season.

"Finding roles for all of those guys is important," Taylor said. "It's a really good group. We've got depth there. We've got leadership there, youth there."

Taylor and defensive coordinator Al Golden both pointed to the fact that Wilson was replaced when the game had spiraled out of control in the second half. While that's true, Wilson was first rotated out in the second quarter, with the Bengals trailing 17-3. Swapping out Wilson meant Carter was then in charge of relaying the defensive playcalls from the coaching staff.

On Thursday, Golden gave Wilson a vote of confidence.

"I'm a big fan of Logan," Golden said. "We got to keep getting better. Not just Logan, but everybody around him."

Golden praised the way Wilson has gotten the defense lined up and set the defense. But there was a noticeable lack of comment on Wilson's playmaking. This year, Wilson does have a team-high three pass deflections but is third in total tackles (20).

In Week 2 against Jacksonville, Wilson said he suffered a minor ankle injury. But that didn't stop him from playing every defensive snap in the win over the Jaguars and receiving a full bill of health heading into Week 3.

After this year, the Bengals could move on from Wilson in a cost-effective way. They would incur $4 million in dead money and save $5.5 million in salary cap space, according to OverTheCap.com.

But there are still 14 weeks left in the regular season. And Wilson wants to make sure he can do anything to help Cincinnati's defense and get the Bengals back to the playoffs.

He also wants to pay it forward. Wilson noted that Carter has played really well and has earned the opportunity to see the field. Like veteran Josh Bynes did during Wilson's rookie year, the 29-year-old wants to put Carter in a good place while he also tries to cement his own.

"It's so important, the impact you can have on younger guys instead of being selfish and trying to withhold all this information," Wilson said. "I'm not about that business.

"That's not how I was raised. I want to make sure I help him, bring him along. That's how I want to leave my legacy, my impact on some of these young guys. Because they're trying to feed their families, too."