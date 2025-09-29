Open Extended Reactions

LAS VEGAS -- Geno Smith was visibly frustrated Sunday afternoon.

The veteran quarterback came to Las Vegas with the expectation of ending the organization's chronic struggles at quarterback while jump-starting coach Pete Carroll's rebuild process.

Instead, the Raiders sit at 1-3 after a deflating 25-24 loss to the Chicago Bears in which he threw three interceptions, spoiling rookie Ashton Jeanty's breakout performance at Allegiant Stadium.

"[There are] a lot of things I'm going to have to fix within myself, and that's the reality. I'm not going to sugarcoat it, I got to be a lot better," said Smith, 34, who also completed 14 of 21 pass attempts for 117 yards and two touchdowns. "The guy that I'm supposed to be hasn't [shown] up yet. I'll take pride in fixing this stuff."

Despite Smith's struggles to keep the ball out of harm's way, he managed to give Las Vegas a chance to win the game down the stretch. During the final two minutes, running back Dylan Laube had a 38-yard kick return before Smith completed passes to tight end Brock Bowers and wide receiver Tre Tucker to reach Chicago's 43-yard line.

With 38 seconds to go, Daniel Carlson's go-ahead, 54-yard field goal attempt was blocked by Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell, putting the nail in the coffin.

Smith's performance and the blocked field goal overshadowed Jeanty's historic outing. Jeanty reverted to his college stance and had 155 total yards -- 138 on the ground -- and three touchdowns (two receiving, one rushing).

He gave the Raiders a 7-3 lead in the first quarter with an 8-yard touchdown catch. In the second quarter, Jeanty found a hole on the left side and took off down the sideline for a 64-yard touchdown, extending his team's lead to 14-6.

Jeanty became the first Raiders rookie with three touchdowns in a game since Bo Jackson in 1987. Jeanty is also the fifth player age 21 or younger to have a three-touchdown game in the past decade, joining De'Von Achane, Ja'Marr Chase, Saquon Barkley and Ezekiel Elliott.

The Raiders totaled 217 rushing yards in the first three games. On Sunday, they had 240 -- the most in a loss in franchise history.

"You saw how Ashton ran the ball today," Smith said. "You saw how the line played today. You saw how our guys were getting open, and how our defense played. ... If you look at the difference in the game, it was the turnovers."

Carroll said the score could've been "ridiculous" in the first quarter due to turnovers but credited the defense for keeping Chicago from the end zone. Smith was picked off by safety Kevin Byard III and Jeanty fumbled, but the Bears scored only three points off those mistakes.

Smith's second interception to Byard led to another Bears field goal. And his third pick opened the door for Bears quarterback Caleb Williams to throw a 27-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver and Las Vegas native Rome Odunze, giving Chicago a 15-14 lead in the third.

Even though the Raiders still put themselves in a position to win, Smith's turnovers proved costly by stalling drives.

"You can't expect to turn the ball over like that and win," Carroll said. "It doesn't happen, but we overcame it because the defense was so spectacular in the first half, making those stops. ... I know Geno is sick."

Smith has thrown a league-high seven interceptions through four games. He has thrown three interceptions in multiple games for the first time since 2013, when he was a rookie for the New York Jets.

He had a quarterback rating of 26 against the Bears.

"I am upset the way that I turned the ball over and gave those guys chances and gave our defense short fields to play with, and they're playing like that," Smith said. "I'm putting us in tough situations over and over again."

The Raiders lost more than just their third game of the season. Starting left tackle Kolton Miller was carted off the field during the final minutes of the fourth quarter after suffering a sprained ankle.

Meanwhile, starting cornerback Eric Stokes sprained a knee with less than five minutes remaining in the third. Rookie cornerback Darien Porter replaced him for the rest of the game.

"[Stokes] was back up running, and thought he could go, and then he decided not," Carroll said.