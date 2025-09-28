Sunday's Week 4 action is underway in Dublin, Ireland, where the Minnesota Vikings are facing the Pittsburgh Steelers this morning in the first international NFL game of 2025.

14 teams will be in action during the early set of afternoon games, headlined by the 3-0 Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the 3-0 Philadelphia Eagles. We'll also see No. 1 pick QB Cam Ward and the 0-3 Tennessee Titans at the 0-3 Houston Texans, as those teams look to get their first win. Rookie QB Jaxson Dart is set to make his first start for the 0-3 New York Giants against the undefeated Los Angeles Chargers.

The late afternoon set of four games features the Baltimore Ravens heading west to face the Kansas City Chiefs, as this pair of 1-2 championship contenders aim to gain some traction. And QB Daniel Jones and the surprising 3-0 Indianapolis Colts are at the 2-1 Los Angeles Rams.

Here are the top plays from Sunday, and be sure to keep checking back once the afternoon games kick off.

Week 4 highlights