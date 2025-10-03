EL SEGUNDO, Calif. -- The Chargers ruled out left tackle Joe Alt, who has a high right ankle sprain, for Sunday's game against the Washington Commanders.

L.A. also ruled out wide receiver Derius Davis with a knee injury. Harbaugh said that cornerback Tarheeb Still would continue to return punts with Davis out.

Alt exited the first quarter of the Chargers' Week 4 loss to the New York Giants on a medical cart, after Giants outside linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux fell into Alt's right leg during a play early in the first quarter.

Harbaugh said he didn't know if Alt would land on injured reserve. Alt missed all of practice and walked around the locker room with a walking boot. He said Wednesday that he was working to "get back as fast as we can."

Harbaugh said the Chargers know who they will start at left tackle Sunday but declined to say who. "We'll just keep that to ourselves," he said. "We have a good plan."

Harbaugh said that right guard Mekhi Becton, who missed last week's game against the Giants with a concussion, is still in the NFL's concussion protocol but that Becton has just one final step to clear to play Sunday. Becton is officially listed as questionable and was a full participant in Friday's practice after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Without Alt against the Giants, the Chargers' offensive line's play was abysmal. Quarterback Justin Herbert was hit 13 times and sacked twice, according to TruMedia. Alt's replacement, Austin Deculus, struggled mightily. According to Next Gen Stats, he allowed six pressures in his 37 pass-blocking snaps, the most of any Chargers offensive lineman. The next closest were guards Zion Johnson and Jamaree Salyer, who allowed four each.

Herbert has already been one of the NFL's most pressured quarterbacks; opponents have hit him 47 times this season, the second most in the NFL.