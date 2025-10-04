Even before his season ended last Sunday with a significant knee injury, New York Giants standout wide receiver Malik Nabers was banged up. Now is the time for repairs and recovery.

Nabers is expected to undergo surgery this week for a torn ACL and a torn meniscus while also allowing a partially torn labrum and turf toe to heal, per sources. Doctors weighed whether Nabers also would need surgery on his labrum but ultimately decided against it.

Nabers is expected back for the start of training and, per a source, for the first time since maybe high school, he will be as close to 100% healthy as possible.

His shoulder has been an issue for a little while, his turf toe has bothered him since college, and he has missed repeated practice time due to injuries. But now he will be given time to heal.

Nabers suffered the injury to his knee while trying to catch a deep ball down the right sideline in the first half of last Sunday's 21-18 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers. He immediately reached for his right leg as he was in the air and landed hard on the ground.

Nabers caught a franchise-record 109 passes for 1,204 yards and seven touchdowns last season as a rookie in 2024. He had 18 catches for 271 yards and two touchdowns before the injury this season. His 127 receptions through the first 19 games of his career stand to rank second to Odell Beckham Jr. in NFL history for the most through 20 games.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan contributed to this report.