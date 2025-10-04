Open Extended Reactions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are activating running back Tyjae Spears from injured reserve, the team announced ahead of Sunday's game in Arizona.

"I'm super excited," Spears said Friday. "The emotions have built up through the week and I can't wait to get back out there."

Spears was placed on injured reserve after suffering a high ankle sprain in the preseason opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Aug. 9.

The injury happened just before halftime when Spears caught a pass out of the backfield for a 13-yard gain. Spears had a procedure done on the ankle before he started the rehab process. He worked on a side field over the last couple of weeks with Titans trainers.

Titans coach Brian Callahan said before the season that he wanted a more balanced workload between Spears and Tony Pollard, who had 260 carries last season.

"In a perfect world, it's a healthier division of labor [between Pollard and Spears]," Callahan said in July. "I like really both of those players a lot. I think we can do a better job of managing that load so they both play a little more evenly."

The Titans also placed safety Mike Brown on injured reserve due to a knee injury. Wide receiver James Proche II and defensive back Kendall Brooks got the game day elevations from the practice squad.