Kyler Murray keeps it himself and finds the end zone to pad the Cardinals' lead. (0:23)

Open Extended Reactions

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray's status for Week 6 at the Indianapolis Colts is up in the air following a foot injury he suffered in Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans.

Murray will not practice Wednesday, coach Jonathan Gannon said, and is considered day-to-day for the rest of the week.

Asked if Murray's mobility -- or lack thereof -- will be a factor in deciding whether he is able to play Sunday, Gannon said: "If he's healthy enough to play, he'll play."

Murray left the game late in the third quarter of Arizona's 22-21 loss to Tennessee, went to the locker room and missed two plays before returning.

Murray has thrown for 962 yards this season, completing 110 of 161 passes and throwing six touchdowns against three interceptions. He has also run 29 times for 173 yards and a touchdown.

Should Murray not play Sunday, Arizona will start Jacoby Brissett, whom the Cardinals signed as a free agent during the offseason.

Gannon called Brissett a "true pro" on Wednesday.

"I know that term gets thrown around, but when you're in his seat -- all our guys -- but the quarterback position is the hardest position in sports, and to know that you're one play away from your role changing, you really do got to be on the details like you're the starter and he has a smile on his face," Gannon said. "He loves to practice, he loves to prepare, he loves to play."