METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints defensive end Chase Young (calf) has no injury designation and will make his season debut against the New England Patriots this Sunday while running back Alvin Kamara (ankle) has no injury designation.

Young missed the first five games of the season with a calf injury and returned to practice Wednesday.

"Chase has just done so much. You're so happy to see him out on the field. He deserves it, he earned it. Nothing's been easy on this path for him and so he's had an excellent week of practice, done an excellent job and certainly there'll be some juice and excitement for him just to get out there," said Saints coach Kellen Moore.

Young was a full participant in practice on Friday for the first time this season and Moore said his return will boost the other defensive players. The Saints are currently tied for 14th in sacks this season, and Carl Granderson currently leads the team with 4.5 sacks.

"Just more depth. Obviously with [Carl Granderson] and [Cameron Jordan] taking a ton of reps, getting Chase in there will help that rotation a little bit," Moore said. "Chris [Rumph] will still be rolling and so we feel like, now you got four players that are all rotating a healthy dose in there and think that'd be great to keep those guys fresh and ready."

Kamara told reporters on Thursday that he was feeling good, and Moore said he has been training well this week.

"Just something in the game that I thought wasn't that serious really. It was really not that serious, but just a little soreness," Kamara said on Thursday.

Guard Cesar Ruiz (ankle), tight end Juwan Johnson (ankle), guard Trevor Penning (ankle) and safety Justin Reid (concussion) all participated fully on Friday and will play on Sunday, while cornerback Isaac Yiadom (hamstring) has been ruled out for a second straight game.