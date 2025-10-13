Open Extended Reactions

ATLANTA -- The Buffalo Bills will be down two key offensive pieces for Monday night's game against the Atlanta Falcons as tight end Dalton Kincaid and wide receiver Curtis Samuel were both ruled inactive.

Both players had been questionable leading into the game. Kincaid (oblique) wore a non-contact jersey and was limited throughout the practice week. Samuel (neck/ribs) was limited Thursday, did not participate Friday and then was limited again Saturday.

Both players participated to an extent in pregame warmups Monday.

Kincaid is a significant loss for the Bills offense. The third-year tight end is coming off the first 100-yard receiving game of his career in the loss to the New England Patriots last week (six receptions, 108 yards) and has six-plus targets in three games this season. Fullback Reggie Gilliam could see expanded snaps Monday filling in some at tight end.

Samuel was a healthy scratch the first three games of the season and has three receptions on the season. He was in on kick returns the last two weeks, but returner Brandon Codrington is back active against the Falcons.

Linebacker Matt Milano (pectoral), linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo and offensive lineman Chase Lundt are also inactive. The Bills elevated safety Jordan Poyer and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from the practice squad for the game after safety Damar Hamlin and defensive tackle T.J. Sanders were placed on injured reserve this past week.