LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- Bears wide receiver DJ Moore is back in Chicago after spending the night in a Washington, D.C.-area hospital where he was evaluated for a groin injury, according to coach Ben Johnson.

Johnson declined to provide details about Moore's injury but categorized the receiver as "day-to-day."

"That's a little bit more of a personal story there," Johnson said.

The Bears released a statement following their 25-24 win over the Washington Commanders stating that Moore would not fly home with the team as he received "precautionary medical attention" at a nearby hospital. Moore played the entire game and caught three passes for 42 yards.

There was no indication that he sustained an injury until he was seen leaving Northwest Stadium in an ambulance.

Johnson announced Tuesday that linebacker Noah Sewell is in the concussion protocol after a second-quarter injury sidelined him for the remainder of the game.