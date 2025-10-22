Open Extended Reactions

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton on Wednesday said "in no way, shape or form'' did he mean to criticize Russell Wilson by saying he had told Giants officials that he had hoped to face the former Broncos QB instead of rookie Jaxson Dart.

Payton made the original comment after the Broncos' improbable 33-32 victory against the Giants on Sunday.

Wilson responded with a post on X on Tuesday, saying "Classless... but not surprised.... Didn't realize you're still bounty hunting 15+ years later through the media,'' followed by laughing emojis and "#LetsRide,'' a catchphrase Wilson used at times at the end of his news conferences while a member of the Broncos from 2022 to 2023.

"I did [see it],'' Payton said Wednesday. "In the euphoria, the way that game unfolded, that was strictly about Dart. And that was in no way, shape or form anything that was directed at Russ. And I might be able to see how he might perceive that. Coming off that win and watching how [Dart] played, that wasn't any intention at all.''

The Broncos scored 33 points in the fourth quarter Sunday to come back from a 19-0 deficit. Dart finished the game 15-of-33 passing for 283 yards and three touchdowns. He also threw a costly interception to Broncos linebacker Justin Strnad with 4:47 to play, and he was sacked four times.

"I have a ton of respect for [the Giants] organization," Payton said after the game. "I spent four of my early years there coordinating a Super Bowl, first game in this stadium before 9/11, close with the Mara and Tisch family. They found a little spark with that quarterback. I was talking to John Mara not too long ago, and I said we were hoping that change would've happened long after our game."

Wilson was benched after a Week 3 loss to Kansas City; Dart has started since.

Wilson was traded by the Seahawks to the Broncos in 2022, but his time in Denver ended abruptly when he was benched by Payton with two games left in the 2023 season. Wilson, who was 11-19 with the Broncos and failed to make the playoffs, was eventually released in March 2024 despite $85 million in dead money.

Some of the hard feelings might stem from Wilson's contention that the Broncos had threatened to bench him earlier in the 2023 season if he did not waive an injury guarantee in his contract. At the time, Wilson had $37 million guaranteed if he could not pass a physical on the fifth day of the new league year in March 2024.

After Wilson's release, Broncos owner/CEO Greg Penner denied the team had threatened to bench Wilson over the guarantee and said it had tried to negotiate "in good faith'' about any potential contract adjustments. At the time, Wilson said the NFLPA "got involved" and sent a letter to the Broncos stating that any such threat would be a violation of the league's collective bargaining agreement.