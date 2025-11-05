        <
          Washington Commanders LB Frankie Luvu won't be suspended

          • John KeimNov 5, 2025, 03:46 AM
              John Keim covers the Washington Commanders for ESPN. He joined ESPN in 2013 after a stint with the Washington Post. He started covering the team in 1994 for the Journal Newspapers and later for the Washington Examiner. He has authored/co-authored four books. You can also listen to him on 'The John Keim Report', which airs on ESPN Richmond radio.
          Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu won't be suspended for repeated violations of the rule against hip-drop tackles, the NFL announced Tuesday night.

          Luvu had appealed a ruling that he would be suspended one game, costing him a game check worth $508,333.

          Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFLPA, heard the appeal. Luvu was instead fined $100,000.

          Luvu will play vs. Detroit on Sunday. The Commanders (3-6) have lost four consecutive games.

          The NFL ruled that Luvu violated the policy again in Sunday night's 38-14 loss to Seattle while making a tackle in the first quarter vs. receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

          It was Luvu's third time being fined for a hip-drop tackle, leading him to become the first player suspended under this rule before he successfully appealed the ruling. He was fined for violating the policy after Weeks 4 and 8.

          Luvu was fined $23,186 for his Week 4 violation and another $46,372 after Week 8.

          According to a news release from the NFL, the league cited Luvu for violating a rule intended to "protect the health and safety of players." The rule states that it's a violation if a player uses a technique to tackle a player in which he "grabs the runner with one or both hands or wraps the runner with both arms; and unweights himself by swiveling or dropping his hips and/or lower body, landing on and/or trapping the runner's leg(s) at or below the knee."

          Washington's defense could ill afford more losses, even if for just one game.

          Starting corner Marshon Lattimore sustained a season-ending torn ACL vs. the Seahawks and was placed on injured reserve. Three other defensive starters are also on injured reserve: ends Deatrich Wise Jr. and Dorance Armstrong and safety Will Harris.