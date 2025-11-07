Broncos' JL Skinner comes flying across the line and blocks the Raiders' punt with his helmet. (0:29)

HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders have fired special teams coordinator Tom McMahon.

Raiders coach Pete Carroll announced the move Friday afternoon. Assistant special teams coach Derius Swinton II has been named the interim special teams coordinator.

The team's decision to move on from McMahon comes after the special teams unit struggled in the 10-7 loss to the Denver Broncos on Thursday night. AJ Cole's punt attempt from deep in the Raiders' territory was blocked by Broncos safety JL Skinner. Denver recovered the ball and eventually converted a go-ahead field goal.

Las Vegas had an opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth quarter, but kicker Daniel Carlson missed a 48-yard field goal attempt. Carlson has gone 12-for-16 (75%) on field goal attempts -- his lowest percentage since 2019.

The Raiders' 2-7 season has been plagued by special teams mishaps.

In Week 9, Carlson missed an extra point in the second quarter, which proved costly in Las Vegas' 30-29 overtime loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. In the Raiders' 40-6 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 5, they had a punt blocked, resulting in Cole suffering a right ankle injury.

On top of that, Carlson's go-ahead field goal attempt was blocked in Week 4's loss to the Chicago Bears. And against the Washington Commanders in Week 3, the Raiders gave up a 90-yard punt return touchdown to Jaylin Lane.

Through nine games, the Raiders are 28th in field goal percentage and yards per punt (44.3).

McMahon was in his fourth season in Las Vegas. Under his coaching, the Raiders were fifth in yards per kickoff return (29.6) while Cole recorded 17 punts of 60+ yards in 2024, the second most in the NFL and the most in a single season in Raiders history. Carlson made 34 of 40 (84.2%) field goal attempts.

That success has not translated into 2025.

Before McMahon joined the Raiders, he served as the special teams coordinator for the Broncos (2018-21), Colts (2013-17), Kansas City Chiefs (2012) and Rams (2009-11).