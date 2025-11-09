Open Extended Reactions

Sunday's action in Week 10 of the NFL season kicked off with the first regular-season game in Berlin, where the Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts face each other in a key game for both teams.

It's the first game since the Colts traded for Sauce Gardner, and it features two of the top running backs in the Colts' Jonathan Taylor and the Falcons' Bijan Robinson.

Here are some of the scenes from Berlin. This will be a file updated throughout the day with inactives for each game.

Here is a look at all the highlights, analysis and key moments from this game and the rest of Sunday's action: