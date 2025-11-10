The Lions try to keep pace in the NFC North as they pick up an easy win over the Commanders. (1:38)

ASHBURN, Va. -- Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn will take over defensive coordinator duties, hoping to alter the path of a group that has struggled mightily.

Joe Whitt, who has served in that role since the start of the 2024 season, will remain on staff. Whitt served as the pass game coordinator/secondary coach under Quinn when he was the defensive coordinator in Dallas from 2021 to 2023.

"When something's not working, we shift from the question of why isn't it working to what do we need to do to get it right," Quinn said. "Joe took the news like the pro he is. We're all consumed by getting it right. That's what we intend to do."

The news occurred one day after Washington lost 44-22 to the Detroit Lions and did not force a punt. Washington has allowed its most points over a four-game stretch (154) since the 1954 season.

The Commanders (3-7), who have lost five games in a row, leave Monday night for Spain. They will play the Miami Dolphins in Madrid on Sunday.

Washington's defense ranks 28th in scoring and 30th in yards allowed per game. In the past five weeks, the Commanders have stumbled hard: They rank 31st in both scoring (35.8 points per game) and yards, ahead of only the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Commanders were 18th in points and 13th in yards last season. They added defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, safety Will Harris and defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. as starters in free agency and drafted corner Trey Amos in the second round.

Wise (torn quad) was placed on injured reserve after getting hurt in Week 2, Harris (fractured fibula) remains on IR, and Amos is headed there after fracturing a fibula. Marshon Lattimore, who was the other starting outside corner with Amos, suffered a torn ACL in Week 9 and is out for the season.

"After watching and reviewing the tape, we felt off," Quinn said. "I thought this is the time to lean into that. Joe and I have a great vibe working together. Joe will be involved all week with the rest of the staff in planning and getting ready for the game."

Whitt moved to the sideline for Sunday's game, but he will return to the coaches' booth to help Quinn, particularly with coverages.

Quinn was Seattle's defensive coordinator for two seasons in 2013-14 and parlayed that into a head coaching job in Atlanta.