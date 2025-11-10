Daron Payne is tossed from the game after punching Amon-Ra St. Brown in the head. (0:21)

The NFL has suspended Daron Payne for one game after the Commanders defensive lineman punched Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown on Sunday.

The NFL announced Monday that Payne was suspended without pay for unsportsmanlike conduct. He has the option to appeal the suspension.

The Commanders are scheduled to play the Dolphins in Madrid next Sunday. Payne would be eligible to return to the team the following day.

Payne was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's 44-22 loss to the Lions. It marked the first career ejection for the eight-year veteran.

After Detroit scored its third touchdown of the first half, Payne slugged St. Brown with his right hand after a verbal exchange. He was given an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and an automatic ejection.

Washington defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw said after the game that St. Brown had punched Payne.

"Yeah for sure, and they [saw it], too," Kinlaw said of the refs. "It's some bulls---. 100 percent.

"Daron retaliated. The refs literally saw the first punch. I don't blame him for the way he reacted. Tempers got to flaring."

St. Brown told reporters after he game that "two plays before that we got into a little scuffle, back and forth.

"Then we end up scoring, and I go up to him," the Lions star receiver said. "I say a little something, nothing crazy, and then he decides to swing on me."