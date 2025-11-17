Open Extended Reactions

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles' defense "made a statement" Sunday night, shutting down quarterback Jared Goff and the normally high-powered Detroit Lions attack in a 16-9 win that swings the conference odds in Philly's favor.

"We talked about it all week, going out there, being physical, playing our style of game. They've got to come through us. They've got to come through Philly if they want to advance," said defensive tackle Jordan Davis. "We went out there and made a stand, made a statement on defense, and I'm very proud of the guys."

Davis had three batted passes, one of which resulted in a Cooper DeJean interception. Davis' former Georgia teammate, Jalen Carter, had two batted passes of his own.

It wasn't by accident. The Eagles gleaned from tape study that they would have opportunities to swat down some Goff passes given that he throws at an angle, Davis said. They had a dedicated drill this week simulating batted passes, complete with a defender behind them to haul in the interception.

Goff had a rough day at the office, completing just 38% of his throws -- the lowest by any QB this season -- while being pressured 20 times and absorbing seven QB hits.

"Just little stuff like [batted passes] messes with a QB's mind, messes with his mindset, how he passes the ball, and it showed in the game," Davis said. "Fortunately for us we made it very hard on him, from the pressures to the batted balls to everything."

Goff was 0-of-12 passing while under duress, his second-most such incompletions in a game in his career. The last QB with 12 attempts and 0 completions under duress was Blake Bortles in 2017.

The defense was especially disruptive in high-leverage situations. The Lions went 0-for-5 on fourth down, effectively turning coach Dan Campbell's aggressiveness against him.

Jaelan Phillips, acquired by the Eagles from Miami ahead of the NFL trade deadline, had six pressures and a sack Sunday after an equally dominant debut against Green Bay. Kyle Ross/Icon Sportswire

"The defense was playing lights out, it was one of the best performances I've ever seen," said Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. "So a really, really big-time game on that side of the ball. To be able to do what they did on fourth down against a really good offense ... a potent offense that's capable of doing really special things ... I have a lot of respect for that."

Over the past two weeks, Philadelphia has held a pair of NFC contenders in the Green Bay Packers and Lions to a total of 16 points. It is their first time holding back-to-back opponents under 10 points since Weeks 2-3 of the 2022 season.

It's no coincidence the performances have come since edge Jaelan Phillips was acquired from the Miami Dolphins ahead of the Nov. 4 trade deadline. Phillips had six pressures and a sack Sunday after an equally dominant debut against Green Bay.

"He fit in right away," said linebacker Nakobe Dean. "His personality, the way he plays, the physicality he brings."

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, above, said the Eagles knew from watching tape that they would have opportunities to swat down some of Jared Goff's passes given that he throws at an angle. They had a dedicated drill this week simulating batted passes. Matt Slocum/AP

The Eagles have needed that kind of defensive effort given the offense has scored 26 points, their fewest over a two-game win streak since 1997 (also 26) and tied for their second-fewest over a two-game win streak in franchise history (19 in 1934).

They continue to find ways to win. The victory over Detroit moves them to 8-2. According to ESPN Analytics, the Eagles now have a 47% chance to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Those odds would have dropped to 17% with a loss.

"I think we take a lot of pride in just winning, period," said coach Nick Sirianni. "As I watched football today [around the league], I feel like I saw a lot of teams waiting to lose. Our team's waiting to win because they know how to win. There's something to be said for knowing how to win and knowing how to figure out ways to win."