Terrell Suggs joins "The Rich Eisen Show" to explain why the Ravens can still make the playoffs even though they started 1-5. (1:42)

Open Extended Reactions

Before the 2018 NFL draft, Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh ranked Mark Andrews as his No. 1 tight end prospect while others in the organization weren't so sure.

"Everybody would see Mark on the tape, they'd say, 'Well, it's the [Oklahoma] offense. He's always wide open. It's just easy for him,'" Harbaugh said recently. "It's like, he's wide open for a reason, guys. It's not just -- they're not just leaving him open; he's getting open."

Harbaugh added, "It proved to be right."

In a matter of eight seasons, Andrews has gone from the second tight end selected by Baltimore in that draft, behind first-round pick Hayden Hurst, to the best pass catcher in Ravens history because of his determination. Known for his intense work ethic -- from his rapid recovery from ankle surgery two years ago to his desire to win every rep in practice -- Andrews became the franchise's all-time leader in receiving yards (5,806) in Sunday's 23-16 win at the Cleveland Browns, breaking the mark that former wide receiver Derrick Mason held for 15 years.

Andrews, who also holds the franchise record for touchdown catches (56), needs four more receptions to set the Ravens' mark for most career catches and join an exclusive club. The only tight end who currently owns a franchise's receiving triple crown -- most career catches, receiving yards and touchdown catches -- is Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

"It's been a lot of hard work," Andrews said, "and I just think humility and gratitude is the main thing."

This milestone comes at one of the toughest stretches of Andrews' career. In January, Andrews' fourth-quarter fumble and dropped 2-point conversion played a large role in the Ravens' 27-25 playoff loss in Buffalo. Through 10 games this season, he is no longer the go-to target in the passing game, averaging a career-worst 27.6 receiving yards per game.

But, on Sunday, the Ravens put the ball in Andrews' hands on fourth-and-1 with the game tied at 16 and just 2:39 left in regulation. On a trick play called "Hurricane," he took the snap on a fake tush push and spun to the right side where he ran untouched for a 35-yard touchdown.

This wasn't a redemptive playoff moment, but this could become a defining play for a team making a postseason run after a 1-5 start.

"He is always there when we need him; he showed that [Sunday night]," Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson said. "He is 'Mr. Reliable.'"

Andrews reached a maximum speed of 20.09 miles per hour on that run. That's a career best for the 6-foot-5, 250-pound tight end who turned 30 at the start of the season.

No other tight end this season has reached a speed over 20 mph when scoring a touchdown.

"I take a lot of care of my body," Andrews said. "That's something throughout the years that I've grown to adapt to. I always say I feel better than I ever have, but truly, the way I take care of my body, the things I eat -- I've really never felt better. I'm running faster than I ever have."

Andrews only plays and practices at one speed, and teammates are quite aware. When Andrews scores a touchdown, his enthusiastic head butts will be the strongest ones you'll receive.

Harbaugh once mentioned that the nickname "Man-drews" comes from Andrews being "all ball, all the time." All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton acknowledged he has always wanted to emulate Andrews' approach to practices and meetings.

"He is a warrior," Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken said. "The guy loves football. Just watch him warm up; he competes in warmups. He grunts in warmups. He's in a rare category of guys I've been around that are tough, practices his rear end off, and it shows up in the game."

There is a chance that this could be Andrews' last few months with Baltimore. He is in the final year of a four-year, $56 million contract and will be a free agent at the end of the season.

At the start of training camp, Andrews addressed his uncertain future by saying, "For me, it's not looking too far ahead, it's living in the moment [and] being present. I'm thankful to be here this year, to be able to compete for this organization, compete for this city -- it means so much to me. I just want people to know that. It really means everything to me."