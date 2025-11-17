Open Extended Reactions

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is considered week-to-week with a knee injury, according to head coach Raheem Morris.

London came out of the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter. Morris said London is dealing with a PCL issue in his left knee.

Before coming out of the game, London had seven catches for 119 yards. It was his third straight game going over 100 yards and his fifth 100-plus-yard game in the last six Falcons contests. London is tied for seventh in the league in receptions (60), fourth in receiving yards (810) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (6).

The Falcons also lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the foreseeable future with a left knee injury. Penix will be put on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.