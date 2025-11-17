        <
        >

          Falcons WR Drake London week-to-week with knee issue

          play
          Adam Schefter doesn’t expect Drake London to play Week 12 (0:36)

          Adam Schefter joins Pat McAfee to discuss Drake London’s injury and his expected timeline for return. (0:36)

          • Marc RaimondiNov 17, 2025, 09:27 PM
            Close
              Marc Raimondi's first year covering the Falcons was 2024, but it wasn't his first year at ESPN. He joined the company in 2019 and was a top combat sports reporter. He also covered professional wrestling and wrote the book "Say Hello to the Bad Guys: How Pro Wrestling's New World Order Changed America," which was published by Simon & Schuster in 2025. Raimondi also worked for the New York Post and Newsday, beginning in 2009, covering high school and college sports, plus the NFL, NFL, MLB and NHL.
            Follow on X

          FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Drake London is considered week-to-week with a knee injury, according to head coach Raheem Morris.

          London came out of the Falcons' 30-27 overtime loss to the Carolina Panthers in the fourth quarter. Morris said London is dealing with a PCL issue in his left knee.

          Before coming out of the game, London had seven catches for 119 yards. It was his third straight game going over 100 yards and his fifth 100-plus-yard game in the last six Falcons contests. London is tied for seventh in the league in receptions (60), fourth in receiving yards (810) and tied for sixth in receiving touchdowns (6).

          The Falcons also lost quarterback Michael Penix Jr. for the foreseeable future with a left knee injury. Penix will be put on injured reserve and is expected to miss the rest of the season, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.