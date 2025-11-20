Open Extended Reactions

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Bryce Young isn't often compared to former Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton. Outside of both being the organization's top pick of an NFL draft, their games and profiles are pretty different.

Young is 5-foot-10 and 204 pounds; Newton played at 6-5 and 245 pounds.

Newton was known for his big personality, Young is more reserved.

Young is more inclined to slide and look for the next snap; Newton was more likely to lower his shoulder and drive through defenders.

But on Sunday, after breaking Newton's franchise record for most passing yards in a single game in a 30-27 overtime victory at Atlanta with 448 yards, Young did a very Newton-like thing.

He dabbed.

Newton popularized the move, which originated in his hometown of Atlanta with the rapper Skippa Da Flippa and the group Migos, during Carolina's 2015 run to the Super Bowl and his run to the NFL MVP Award.

The top pick of the 2023 NFL draft didn't say he was paying homage to 2011's top pick with the move, but he also didn't deny it.

Newton obviously appreciated it. He posted a video of Young dancing and dabbing on his "4th and 1 with Cam Newton'' show X account, flashing his big smile as a stamp of approval the entire time.

"I didn't see the video, but I very much appreciate that,'' Young said when asked if his dab was to honor Newton. "They were playing the Migos song, so that's where that came from.

"Obviously, I have a ton of respect for Cam, for everything he meant to the team, for the city, all the success he's had, everything he's doing now. I was a big fan of him growing up and continue to be a big fan and all the stuff he's doing.''

Newton appears to have developed an appreciation for Young, as well.

"Earlier this year, we had quarterbacks that had to prove it this year. Bryce Young was on that list,'' Newton said on his show. "And it's not all about wins and losses. It's more so of showing flashes and showing proof.

"Over these last couple of weeks, prior to this last week, they were winning football games ... but it's not because of Bryce Young. [Running back] Rico Dowdle. Baby Buckle up. They've got the running game.

"Now, can Bryce Young win us a game if our running game is not effective? That's what he proved.''

Young's 448 yards and three touchdown passes broke Newton's record of 432 yards that was achieved in 2011. He did it on a day the running game did little.

Young was named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week Award, something Newton won 10 times.

He improved Carolina to 6-5 heading into their Monday night showdown against the San Francisco 49ers (7-4) and quieted a lot of his critics.

"This will be the challenge,'' Newton said. "If you play every single game like you're playing the Atlanta Falcons, boy we'll be all right ... Bryce Young gets it. Throwing for that many yards, taking control and taking command, ah, man, that's beautiful to see.''