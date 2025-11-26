Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs was true to his word when he said he would not miss more than one game because of his knee injury.

Jacobs will play Thursday against the Detroit Lions after missing Sunday's victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

Jacobs originally injured his knee Nov. 16 against the New York Giants. He described the injury as a bruise that led to swelling.

Without Jacobs, running back Emanuel Wilson rushed for a career-high 107 yards and two touchdowns against the Vikings.

The Packers did not activate receiver Jayden Reed off injured reserve after opening his practice window last week following foot and collarbone surgeries. He was one of four players ruled out for Thanksgiving, along with defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle) and receiver/kick returner Savion Williams (foot).

The Packers listed four players as questionable: receiver Matthew Golden (wrist) and linebacker Quay Walker (neck), plus cornerbacks Keisean Nixon (neck) and Nate Hobbs (knee). Golden, Walker and Hobbs did not play against the Vikings, while Nixon was injured early in that game.

The Packers signed receiver Will Sheppard to the active roster from the practice squad and released kicker Lucas Havrisik. They elevated linebacker Jamon Johnson and defensive back Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad for Thursday's game.