INDIANAPOLIS -- The Indianapolis Colts are sticking with Daniel Jones despite the left fibula fracture the quarterback has played with the past two games.

But even if they weren't inclined to keep Jones as their starter, the Colts' options are limited.

Anthony Richardson Sr., their 2023 fourth overall draft pick, remains on injured reserve and still is not cleared for football-related activities after sustaining an orbital fracture in his face in a freak pregame incident in October, coach Shane Steichen said Wednesday.

But Richardson is closer to gaining clearance from his doctors, and the Colts have not closed the door on him returning to the lineup before the end of the season, Steichen said.

Richardson's vision was temporarily impaired by the injury because of swelling and the resulting surgery that was required, leaving him with some blurriness in one eye that is now clearing, a source told ESPN.

There was initially serious concern about Richardson's eye in the immediate aftermath of the injury, multiple sources have said, with Richardson rushed to the hospital by paramedics. But he ultimately avoided damage to the eye and has come a long way since those initial days.

"Any time you're dealing with an eye, you want to make sure he's got full vision in that eye," Steichen said. "He's resting it right now, and once he's cleared to go, I'll let you guys know."

Steichen said Richardson is engaging in certain training activities in the weight room, a recent development. He also has returned to the team facility on a more regular basis after initially being advised by doctors to stay home and rest. He also was prohibited from performing any strenuous tasks. But this week, Richardson attended his first Colts game since the injury and might travel with the team for its upcoming road games.

Richardson sustained the injury while warming up with an elastic stretch bands in the locker room before the team's Oct. 12 home game against the Arizona Cardinals. The bar to which the band was strapped broke, hitting Richardson in the face and causing his injuries.

Jones was named the starting quarterback after a preseason battle between him and Richardson, who was expected to be the team's top backup. Rookie Riley Leonard, who has never completed a regular-season pass, has been the backup since Richardson's injury.