Open Extended Reactions

LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Chargers went into last year's free agency as one of the NFL's richest teams, with over $90 million in cap space. But instead of chasing splashy signings, they opted for short-term, low-cost deals -- including bringing in veteran cornerback Donte Jackson on a two-year, $13 million contract with $7 million guaranteed.

At the time, Jackson was expected to add experience to a young cornerback room headlined by Tarheeb Still and Cam Hart, who quickly emerged as capable starters in their 2024 rookie seasons. But Jackson, 30, has become far more than a mentor, emerging as one of the most productive cornerbacks in the NFL.

"I always knew that I was amongst the best," Jackson told ESPN. "Even though it was getting overlooked a lot in my career."

Jackson already has four interceptions this season, tying the second-most he's ever had in a season, along with a career-high 12 pass deflections. Many have come in high-leverage moments or highlight fashion. In Week 13, he deflected a pass intended for Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr., while falling out of bounds and into the hands of safety Tony Jefferson for a momentum-shifting turnover.

"[Jackson's] getting better and better, honestly," defensive coordinator Jesse Minter said. "He's always had really good instincts and really good ball awareness. ... So sort of hoped and saw the type of guy he could be in our defense, and particularly in the last few weeks, it's really come to fruition."

The numbers match Minter's praise. Jackson has allowed a 43.4 passer rating as the nearest defender -- second-best among all players with at least 30 targets, trailing only Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Jamel Dean, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. He ranks second in "hawk rate," which tracks how often a defender makes a play on the ball, behind only Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback James Pierre. He's been targeted 39 times and allowed a 48.7% completion rate, eighth among qualifying cornerbacks.

"I always just want to prove myself as one of the elites no matter how I got to do it," Jackson said. "Whether I got to go tackle because they said I couldn't tackle, whether I got to go cover because they say all I do is catch picks."

Despite his strong play, Minter rotates Jackson more than most teams would for a top corner. Jackson has played 66.5% of the defensive snaps. Only Still is playing a higher share at cornerback at 83.5%. Minter's rotation philosophy, he said, keeps the group fresh -- a point he emphasized during the Week 14 overtime win against the Philadelphia Eagles, when the corners remained sharp deep into the game.

"Some of the guys, I would say, maybe get frustrated by it at times," Minter said. "Not that they show that or they're selfish. It's okay to want to play every snap. That's what I tell them."

Donte Jackson's four interceptions are tied for the sixth-most in the NFL. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A second-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 draft, Jackson built his reputation on ball production. His 23 interceptions since he entered the league are the seventh-most over that span. In the 2022 offseason, the Panthers rewarded him with a three-year, $35.1 million contract. But during the 2022 regular season, Jackson suffered a season-ending Achilles tear.

In 2023, he posted career lows -- no interceptions and just five pass breakups -- and the Panthers traded him to Pittsburgh ahead of the 2024 season. In Pittsburgh, Jackson bounced back with a career-high five interceptions and eight pass breakups. Now in Los Angeles, Jackson is having perhaps the best season of his career.

Jackson said the biggest difference this season is his health. In the past, even when he was on the field, lingering injuries often forced him to play with hesitation, preoccupied with avoiding setbacks.

He also credits the culture that the Chargers have built. Los Angeles' defense is filled with players who arrived with something to prove -- late-round picks, undervalued veterans or castaways, including Still (a fifth-round pick), Hart (fifth round) and safety Elijah Molden (acquired for a seventh-rounder).

"There's a lot of just hungry guys, man," Jackson said. "A lot of guys who maybe have been looked over, a lot of guys who were probably one-year prove-it deals. ... So it's just putting all that together. We are able to just play with that type of passion."

After years limited by injuries and little team success, Jackson is hopeful this is the season everything aligns -- both in proving he belongs among the league's elite and helping the Chargers toward a deep playoff run.