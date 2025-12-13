Stephen A. Smith explains why he’s concerned about Philip Rivers’ welfare in playing after being away from football. (2:27)

The Philip Rivers comeback story remains on schedule.

The Indianapolis Colts will elevate the newly unretired quarterback from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster Saturday, making him officially eligible to play Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season and last played in a playoff game in January 2021, came out of retirement this week to help the Colts address their quarterback situation in the wake of Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury.

Rivers, 44, was originally signed to the practice squad. meaning he was required to be added to the official roster before being able to play.

By signing to the active roster, Rivers will go from being a semifinalist for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame to not being eligible again until 2031.

Coach Shane Steichen on Friday was noncommittal on a starter, but he made it clear things were trending toward Rivers starting against the talented Seattle defense in his first game in more than 1,800 days.

"I'll say it was pretty good," Steichen said of Rivers' practices this week. "A guy that hasn't been out there in five years, to go and practice the way he did this week was pretty impressive to watch."

Steichen said Friday he planned on meeting with Rivers for a final check-in after practice, the goal being to ensure that his throwing arm and his legs handled the sudden return well.

All evidence suggests Rivers responded well, and he is expected to start in Seattle. But the Colts are in uncharted territory here, with a middle-aged quarterback who hasn't played the game competitively in five seasons. The Colts did their best to simulate game situations in practice, but that only goes so far.

"You try to do it in practice as best you can," Steichen said. "Obviously, the game is a little different. The game speed will be a little different for him, so that'll be an acclimation period for him if he's out there."

The Colts have tried to balance the buzz created by Rivers' shocking return and the energy it has produced in their locker room with some common sense. Realistic expectations are important, Steichen said.

"He's not here to save the season," Steichen said. "He's here to be a great leader, a great teammate, go out there, operate the offense, get us in and out of the right plays. And that's the process, and that's the way he's taken it, flowing with it one day at a time."