Open Extended Reactions

BEREA, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns on Friday ruled out four starters -- cornerback Denzel Ward (calf), tight end David Njoku (knee) and offensive linemen Wyatt Teller (calf) and Jack Conklin (concussion) -- for Sunday's road game against the Chicago Bears.

None of the four players practiced this week for the Browns, who are 3-10 and were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 14.

Cleveland listed five players as questionable: offensive linemen Joel Bitonio (knee/back) and Zak Zinter (back), wide receivers Malachi Corley (concussion) and Cedric Tillman (concussion), and defensive tackle Mason Graham (rib).

The Browns ruled out defensive tackle Adin Huntington (quad), running back Dylan Sampson (calf/hand) and quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles).

Watson remains on the physically unable to perform list, but quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave said the veteran increased his workload in his second week of practice, which included running the scout team offense.

ESPN's Adam Schefter previously reported that Watson, who hasn't played since tearing an Achilles in October 2024, is unlikely to play this season.