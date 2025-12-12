Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs said he expects to play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings after a two-month absence to deal with a concussion and an ailing right knee.

For his return to become official, the Cowboys would have to activate Diggs, a two-time Pro Bowler, from injured reserve Saturday and create a spot on the 53-man roster.

"I'm ready," Diggs said.

Diggs has not played since a 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 12. He suffered a concussion in an at-home accident and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 to rest his right knee. He had surgery on his left knee because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in 2023, followed by a chondral tissue graft in early 2025.

"It's definitely been hard because of course you want to get back out there," Diggs said. "But people feel how they feel and just got to roll with the punches and keep pushing forward."

Earlier this week, coach Brian Schottenheimer said Diggs was still in the "ramp-up period." The coach added, "Love him as a player, but ultimately he's got to show us he's ready to do everything the right way."

What does that mean?

"Consistency through everything," Schottenheimer said. "He's no different than Dak Prescott or Jake Ferguson or Kenny Clark. Just continue to do everything the right way. Thought last week was a good first step, and hopefully this week is an even better step, and if it is you'll see him out there."

Diggs said that he feels as healthy as he has in a while and that he believed he could have played last week.

"I didn't get a lot of practice reps though, so that could also be an issue," Diggs said. "But I feel like I got reps this week, got a lot of practice here and, yeah, [it was a] good week."

In six games this season, Diggs has been credited with 20 tackles, 1 tackle for loss and 2 quarterback pressures, but he does not have an interception or pass deflection. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022 after recording 14 interceptions, including 11 in 2021.

Dallas signed him to a five-year extension worth $97 million in 2023, but he has played in just 19 games since.

The Cowboys enforced a $500,000 de-escalation clause in Diggs' contract when he failed to report to 84% of the team's offseason program, preferring to go through rehab in South Florida. He opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list for the second straight year but was activated during the summer and was active for the season opener.

Diggs has no more guaranteed money on his contract and could be a salary cap casualty in 2026.

He said he has not thought about his future.

"Because I know who I am," Diggs said. "I know what I'm capable of. I know what I can do. I'm not having a crisis of not knowing how to play football. I know how to play football. I know what I'm capable of. I know what skill set I have. It's just all about showing it, putting it out there and making plays that I've always made."

He said he hopes his future remains in Dallas.

"Whatever happens, happens," he said. "I'm prepared for it and I would love to be here. I love everything in coming to Dallas, the fans, the relationships I've built here. But, you know, if that's not what it is, that's not what it is."