No. 3 WR Ryan Flournoy's 'star is on the rise' for Cowboys

FRISCO, Texas -- For 24 hours at the end of August, Ryan Flournoy could have ended up anywhere else in the National Football League.

The Dallas Cowboys waived the second-year wide receiver, exposing him to waivers. Had he been claimed by another team, Flournoy would have had no choice but to go to there.

"There was a lot of anxiety because we certainly drafted him [Round 6, 2024] and we wanted him back," coach Brian Schottenheimer said. "We were hoping he would come back. He wanted to be back, which was good."

Flournoy remembers a 10-minute conversation with Schottenheimer as the Cowboys were trying to piece together their 53-man roster on Aug 28.

"It was definitely a shock to me," Flournoy said. "I was actually going to celebrate with my wife [on making] the 53-man roster."

Schottenheimer told Flournoy the Cowboys want to re-sign him to the practice squad if he cleared waivers. On Aug. 29, the Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers for draft picks and defensive tackle Kenny Clark. On Aug. 30, in a transaction noted by barely anyone, Flournoy was signed to the 16-man practice squad.

He was elevated from the practice squad to the active roster for the regular-season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles and played only on special teams. He was signed to the 53-man roster before the Week 2 win against the New York Giants and played 11 snaps.

Now, he is the Cowboys' No. 3 receiver behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. He has 29 catches for 349 yards and three touchdowns. He has two of the Cowboys' league-high 11 100-yard receiving games, behind Lamb (five) and Pickens (four).

"You never have to worry about Flo," Schottenheimer said. "He's always ready. He's earned his stripes, per se."

The Cowboys lost Lamb to a high ankle sprain in Week 3. Still sidelined for their Week 5 win against the New York Jets, Flournoy caught six passes for 114 yards. When Lamb suffered a concussion in last week's loss to the Detroit Lions, Flournoy caught nine passes for 115 yards and a 42-yard touchdown.

"It wasn't just the Jets. He's done it multiple times. I just think -- me and my word 'consistency' -- that's what is so cool: How well he's playing each and every week," Schottenheimer said. "He's played good the last couple of weeks even though he didn't put up 120 yards or whatever it was.

"I think his star is on the rise. You talk about a guy that's big, strong, physical, good with the ball in his hands, loves contact. Guys like that? Sign me up for them. I'll take them every week."

After totaling 10 catches for 102 yards as a rookie, Flournoy made sure he was available during the offseason whenever Dak Prescott wanted to throw.

Well, almost always available.

"One time, my anniversary. It was July 6. He went to the field and I'm in Arizona," Flournoy said. "I'm mad. Like I was mad that I missed it. But as soon as I got back, he texted when my flight landed, I went straight there. We met at this high school and a lot of people was there and got back into the routine. But, yeah, I don't like to miss stuff like that."

Prescott was OK with Flournoy missing that session.

"I think two years ago he had his honeymoon at the throwing session," Prescott said, "so he deserved to have the anniversary somewhere else."

But it was at those throwing sessions where Prescott learned to trust Flournoy. They did not get much time together in training camp with Flournoy working mostly with the second team, but Prescott has not been hesitant about throwing in his direction.

"Even before he stepped in that huddle, the work and the consistency that he's put in, I've always taken note of that and respected that."

Like every teammate, Flournoy was affected by the death of teammate Marshawn Kneeland. He and his wife would double date with Kneeland and his girlfriend. In the Cowboys' first game after Kneeland's passing, Flournoy scored a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders.

He believes a higher calling has guided him through his release and the death of his close friend.

"I knew God had a plan and he was going to pave the way," Flournoy said. "If my story wasn't written by him, I'd be lost. But, honestly, I knew that whatever he has for me, it was for me."

But Flournoy played a role in his increased workload, too.

"Just keep working every single day. I'm a person to grind, like I don't want to get handouts. I always want to be on time. I always want to do the right thing," Flournoy said. "I feel like I get rewarded for doing stuff like that. Even when stuff don't go my way, that's OK. I just continue to put my head down and keep going."