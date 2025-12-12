Stephen A. Smith explains why he’s concerned about Philip Rivers’ welfare in playing after being away from football. (2:27)

INDIANAPOLIS -- Colts quarterback Philip Rivers moved one step closer to starting against the Seahawks on Sunday, even if the team has yet to publicly commit to a plan for the game.

Coach Shane Steichen would not confirm whether he planned to start Rivers, who came out of retirement at 44 years old after five years away from the NFL to help the embattled Colts following a season-ending injury to quarterback Daniel Jones. But everything Steichen and the Colts saw from Rivers served to create more momentum toward him starting against Seattle.

"He's got great command in the huddle. He was throwing it well," Steichen said. "So we're excited for it. He's fired up for the challenge, getting back into it, getting back in the fold feeling the pass rush. Got some good work in that."

The Colts began the week planning to take things on a day-by-day basis with Rivers. The situation was so unprecedented that they did not know what to expect from him physically. But Rivers responded well.

Rivers also admitted Wednesday, shortly before his first practice, that he didn't know what to expect. But Steichen said Rivers came through well during the past three workouts.

"I'll say it was pretty good," Steichen said. "A guy that hasn't been out there in five years, to go and practice the way he did this week was pretty impressive to watch."

Steichen and Rivers have years of history together, working alongside each other with the Los Angeles Chargers. Those many years of deep dives on offense resumed this week, Steichen said, as they plunged into the Seahawks' game plan.

"It was wild because, just having those conversations with him, it's kind of like he picked up where he left off five years ago," Steichen said. "Just seeing the game and seeing different looks ... and it was back and forth and ping-ponging ideas off each other."

The plan between now and Sunday, Steichen said, is to meet with Rivers on Friday afternoon to get a final assessment of where the quarterback is and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

The next step will be the Colts making the necessary roster decisions, including elevating Rivers from the practice squad. He was not signed to the 53-man active roster and would have to be elevated to be eligible to play on Sunday.

That seems like a formality at this point. Rivers, according to teammates, took an active role in practice, challenging players on details large and small. He was a vocal leader, per usual, in meetings as well.

But the Colts are trying to keep Rivers' comeback in perspective, Steichen said. Expectations should be realistic.

"Like he said, he is not here to save the season," Steichen said. "He's here to be a great leader, a great teammate, go out there operate the offense, get us in and out of the right plays. That's the process, and that's the way he's taken it."

Meanwhile, backup quarterback Riley Leonard, who sustained a knee injury after replacing the injured Jones on Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars, participated in his third straight practice Friday. Steichen said Leonard took some first-team snaps in practice this week and seems likely to be available.

"He feels good," Steichen said.