Daniel Jones underwent surgery Tuesday in New York that is expected to sideline him for six to eight months, giving the Indianapolis Colts quarterback the ability to be fully cleared for the start of next summer's training camp, sources told ESPN.

The belief still is that Jones will play next year in Indianapolis, but his contract expires after this season and he is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent.

Jones and the Colts did not have any discussions about an extension while the quarterback was having a resurgent season and leading Indianapolis to the top of the AFC South. Last Sunday, Jones fell to the ground, slammed his helmet in frustration and knew that he had torn his Achilles -- before the MRI even confirmed it.

Both Jones and the Colts, who were highly pleased with each other, have significant decisions to make. Jones is expected to be interested in returning to Indianapolis, but he also could have other options. The Colts are expected to try to re-sign Jones, but the question will be the cost.

The Colts could opt to use the franchise tag on Jones, which is expected to come in around $45 million to $46 million this offseason, according to league sources.

But for now, Jones' focus will be on recovering from the Achilles surgery and getting ready for the 2026 season.

Jones has demonstrated the ability to be a quick healer in the past. While playing quarterback for the New York Giants in 2023, Jones tore his ACL but returned for the start of the 2024 season.

The Colts (8-5) have lost four of their past five games after their strong start, falling out of the AFC South lead and into the No. 8 overall seed for the seven-team playoff field.

With Jones, Anthony Richardson Sr. and Riley Leonard all injured, the Colts elevated Philip Rivers to the 53-man active roster Saturday, paving the way for the 44-year-old quarterback to start Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.