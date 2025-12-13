Open Extended Reactions

FRISCO, Texas -- The return of Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs will have to wait at least one more week.

The Cowboys did not activate him from injured reserve on Saturday and he's been listed as out for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings. Diggs has to be added to the 53-man roster by Dec. 20, or he will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season.

Diggs said Friday he expected to play against the Vikings after taking part in three practices, although he was listed as a limited participant. Coach Brian Schottenheimer said earlier in the week that Diggs needed to show consistency in "everything" in order to get back on the field.

"He's still in the ramp-up period," Schottenheimer said during the week. "I think he does feel healthy. I know he wants to play. But at the end of the day, we have to do what we think is in the best interest of not just him, but also the football team. And when you miss some time, there's the ramp-up period. It is not just for your body, but for your mind and figuring out some of the defense, and there's some new faces in the huddle and things like that."

Diggs has not played since a 30-27 loss to the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 12. He suffered a concussion in an at-home accident and was placed on injured reserve Oct. 25 to rest his right knee. He had two surgeries on his left knee with the first coming in 2023 after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament and the second, a chondral tissue graft, was performed in January.

In six games this season, Diggs has been credited with 20 tackles, one tackle for loss and two quarterback pressures but he does not have an interception or pass deflection. He was named to the Pro Bowl in 2021 and '22 after recording 14 interceptions, including 11 in 2021.

The Cowboys signed him to a five-year extension worth $97 million in 2023, but he has played in just 19 games since.