Philip Rivers' comeback story remains on schedule.

The newly unretired quarterback is expected to start for the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, a source confirmed to ESPN. The Colts elevated him from the practice squad to the 53-man active roster Saturday, making him eligible to play.

Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season and last played in a playoff game in January 2021, came out of retirement this week to help the Colts address their quarterback situation after Daniel Jones' season-ending Achilles injury.

Rivers, 44, was originally signed to the practice squad, meaning he needed to be added to the official roster before playing.

His addition to the roster means Rivers will go from being a semifinalist for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class to not being eligible again until 2031.

On Friday, Colts coach Shane Steichen was noncommittal on a starter, but he made it clear that things were trending toward Rivers starting in his first game in more than 1,800 days against the talented Seattle defense.

"I'll say it was pretty good," Steichen said of Rivers' practices this week. "A guy that hasn't been out there in five years, to go and practice the way he did this week was pretty impressive to watch."

Steichen said Friday that he planned on meeting with Rivers for a final check-in after practice to ensure that his throwing arm and legs handled the sudden return well.

The Colts did their best to simulate game situations in practice, but that goes only so far.

"You try to do it in practice as best you can," Steichen said. "Obviously, the game is a little different. The game speed will be a little different for him, so that'll be an acclimation period for him if he's out there."

The Colts have tried to balance the buzz created by Rivers' return and the energy it has produced in their locker room with some realistic expectations.

"He's not here to save the season," Steichen said. "He's here to be a great leader, a great teammate, go out there, operate the offense, get us in and out of the right plays. And that's the process, and that's the way he's taken it, flowing with it one day at a time."

