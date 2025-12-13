Open Extended Reactions

SEATTLE -- The Seahawks activated starting center Jalen Sundell and tight end Eric Saubert off injured reserve Saturday, the team announced.

The Seahawks also activated rookie defensive lineman Rylie Mills off the non-football injury list and placed rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo on IR because of a knee injury.

Sundell returns after missing the past four games because of a knee injury. He was listed as questionable to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Sundell started the first nine games at center. Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald declined to say this week where Sundell will play upon his return amid speculation that Seattle might insert him at right guard, where Anthony Bradford has been up and down this season.

Saubert, who missed the past six games because of a calf injury, received a new one-year extension, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL reporter Jordan Schultz.

The Seahawks released Saubert earlier this season but immediately brought him back, with the idea of giving him an extension. He was initially on a veteran salary benefit deal, which could not be extended during the season. They re-signed him to a standard deal and then worked toward a new one.

Saubert had been Seattle's No. 3 tight end behind AJ Barner and Arroyo, who was hurt last week and will have to miss at least the next four games.

Mills, a fifth-round pick from Notre Dame, is coming back from a torn ACL he suffered last December.

The Seahawks had two open spots on their 53-man roster after waiving running back Cam Akers and cornerback Shaquill Griffin, whom they've since re-signed to their practice squad.

The Seahawks also elevated running back Velus Jones Jr. from their practice squad for their game against the Colts.