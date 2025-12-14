        <
          Ravens standout rookie LB Teddye Buchanan hurts knee

          • Jamison HensleyDec 14, 2025, 06:58 PM
          CINCINNATI -- Baltimore Ravens linebacker Teddye Buchanan, who is the team's second-leading tackler, was knocked out of Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals with a knee injury.

          Buchanan injured his knee on punt coverage in the first quarter and was carted to the locker room.

          A rookie fourth-round pick, Buchanan has been one of the bigger surprises on the Ravens this season. He replaced Trenton Simpson in the starting lineup at weakside linebacker and entered Sunday's game with 91 tackles, which trailed only middle linebacker Roquan Smith (100).

          Buchanan also has five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits and a half sack this season.