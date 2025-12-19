Pat McAfee reacts to the Bears expanding their stadium search to the state of Indiana. (2:05)

Few NFL teams play games in colder conditions than the Chicago Bears. With Soldier Field's frigid environment in mind, the organization has added a new drink to the concessions menu that might help warm fans up -- with plenty of local kick to boost.

Hot cocoa is already a simple staple of cold weather sporting events everywhere. But this winter, the Bears are introducing "Chicago-Style" hot chocolate. The special ingredient is one that Second City natives will recognize easily: an infusion of Jeppson's Malört and Amaretto.

A longtime Chicago staple, Jeppson's Malört was first produced in the city in the early 20th century. It became well known over time for its, shall we say, memorable, bitter taste.

Starting Saturday, fans at Soldier Field can warm up with "Chicago-style" hot chocolate, featuring infusions of Jeppson’s Malört and Amaretto and topped off with toasted salted caramel marshmallows. Levy Restaurants

Toasted salted caramel marshmallows will top off the drink, providing a flavor a little more palatable than the Malört infusion. XO Marshmallow, another locally based company, will provide the marshmallows.

Chicago-style hot chocolate will be available at Soldier Field starting Saturday night, when the Bears take on the Green Bay Packers in a pivotal NFC North showdown.