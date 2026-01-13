Stephen A. Smith says Jalen Hurts doesn't deserve the lion's share of responsibility for the Eagles' wild-card loss to the 49ers. (2:00)

PHILADELPHIA -- The Eagles have removed Kevin Patullo from the offensive coordinator's role, the team announced Tuesday.

"I have decided to make a change at offensive coordinator," coach Nick Sirianni wrote in a statement. "I met with Kevin today to discuss the difficult decision, as he is a great coach who has my utmost respect. He has been integral to this team's success over the last five years, not only to the on-field product but behind the scenes as a valued leader for our players and organization. I have no doubt he will continue to have a successful coaching career.

"Ultimately, when we fall short of our goals that responsibility lies on my shoulders."

A source told ESPN's Adam Schefter that Sirianni is open to keeping Patullo on his staff in a different role.

Patullo, 44, was promoted from pass game coordinator and associate head coach this offseason to replace Kellen Moore, now the head coach of the New Orleans Saints.

The defending champion Eagles endured a sharp decline in offensive production. Scoring dropped from 27.2 (ranked seventh) to 22.3 (19th) points per game this season; offensive efficiency dipped from fourth best in the league to 19th; and the rushing attack plummeted from 179 yards per game (2nd) to 116.9 (18th).

Philadelphia has the most expensive offense in football, featuring the likes of Saquon Barkley, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Jalen Hurts, but the operation lacked efficiency for much of the season, including in Sunday's 23-19 playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Injuries along the offensive front -- the Eagles were without All-Pro right tackle Lane Johnson (Lisfranc) for seven games, while guard Landon Dickerson and center Cam Jurgens never appeared at full health -- was a major factor, as was execution, a number of players pointed out.

"I feel like [Patullo] did a great job, man," Smith said. "A lot of the stuff is on us as players.

"It works hand-in-hand. We have to all pick each other up. We have to pick him up, he has to pick us up. I feel like he called it great the whole year. Offensively, we just didn't execute well."

Hurts, who will be working with his fifth offensive coordinator since taking over as the full-time starter in 2021, declined to give Patullo a public endorsement when asked Monday whether he wanted Patullo back.

"It's too soon to think about that," Hurts said as the Eagles cleaned out their lockers. "I put my trust in [Eagles GM Howie Roseman]. Howie, Nick and Mr. Lurie [Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie]."

Patullo was on the Indianapolis Colts' coaching staff when Sirianni served as their offensive coordinator from 2018 to 2020 and joined him in Philadelphia when Sirianni was hired as head coach in 2021.

During Super Bowl week last February, former Eagles quarterback Kenny Pickett described Patullo as the team's "unsung hero," noting that he spearheaded the two-minute offense and was key in shaping the game plan behind the scenes each week. There were some bright spots during his season as offensive coordinator as well, especially in the red zone, where Philly led the league with a 70% touchdown rate.

But the Eagles also led the league in three-and-outs, was hamstrung by penalties and lacked consistency.

On Monday, Hurts talked about the need to have a "home base of what we do" moving forward. He expressed the desire to land on an identity at various times throughout the course of the season, but it never fully materialized.