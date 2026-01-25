NFL conference championship uniforms for Broncos, Rams, Pats, Seahawks

Open Extended Reactions

Conference championship Sunday in the NFL is coming up, and the final four teams will be playing in style.

The first matchup pits the New England Patriots against the Denver Broncos in a rematch of the 2015 AFC Championship Game. Each team is rocking a traditional fit with sunset orange jerseys and white pants from the Broncos and an all-white look from the Patriots.

The later matchup features similarly classic looks from the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Championship Game. Seattle will wear all college navy, a look it rocked in both of its NFC Championship Game victories -- 2013 and 2014. Los Angeles has never worn its combination -- white jerseys and royal pants -- with a spot in the Super Bowl on the line. However, the Rams are undefeated in that look this postseason.

Here are the uniforms for each NFL team in the conference championship round.

Denver Broncos

Helmet: Navy

Jersey: Sunset orange

Pants: Summit white

Los Angeles Rams

Helmet: Royal/sol

Jersey: White

Pants: Royal

New England Patriots

Helmet: Silver

Jersey: White

Pants: White

Seattle Seahawks

Helmet: College navy

Jersey: College navy

Pants: College navy