Who are the youngest NFL quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?

Open Extended Reactions

Some quarterbacks take many years to reach the Super Bowl stage, but others waste no time. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hopes to restore the legendary NFL franchise to its former glory after leading the six-time Super Bowl-winning team to Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks. The former North Carolina signal-caller accomplished the feat in just his second year in the league. He'll make his start at 23 years and 162 days old, becoming the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl in NFL history.

Ahead of this year's big game, take a look at the other youngest quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl below:

Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for standings, scores, stats and more.