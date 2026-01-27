Who are the youngest NFL quarterbacks to start a Super Bowl?

Some quarterbacks take many years to reach the Super Bowl stage, but others waste no time. New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye hopes to restore the legendary NFL franchise to its former glory after leading the six-time Super Bowl-winning team to Super Bowl LX vs. the Seattle Seahawks. The former North Carolina signal-caller accomplished the feat in just his second year in the league. He'll make his start at 23 years and 162 days old, becoming the second-youngest quarterback to start a Super Bowl in NFL history.
Ahead of this year's big game, take a look at the other youngest quarterbacks to start in the Super Bowl below:
1984: Dan Marino, 23 years and 127 days, Miami Dolphins
2026: Drake Maye, 23 years and 162 days, New England Patriots
2005: Ben Roethlisberger, 23 years and 340 days, Pittsburgh Steelers
2023: Brock Purdy, 24 years and 46 days, San Francisco 49ers
1982: David Woodley, 24 years and 97 days, Miami Dolphins
2018: Jared Goff, 24 years and 112 days, Los Angeles Rams
2019: Patrick Mahomes, 24 years and 138 days, Kansas City Chiefs
2001: Tom Brady, 24 years and 184 days, New England Patriots
2022: Jalen Hurts, 24 years and 189 days, Philadelphia Eagles
1996: Drew Bledsoe, 24 years and 346 days, New England Patriots
Check out the ESPN NFL hub page for standings, scores, stats and more.