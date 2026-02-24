Dolphins GM: 'Everything's on the table' with Tua Tagovailoa

Open Extended Reactions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Miami Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said "everything's on the table" regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, whose reps confirmed to the GM that Tagovailoa still wants to play.

Speaking from the NFL combine Tuesday, Sullivan said the team could look to trade the player picked fifth overall in 2020. Tagovailoa said after the season that a change of scenery would be "dope," but Sullivan said the quarterback has not necessarily asked to be traded.

"Everything's on the table right now. It could go in a lot of different ways," Sullivan said. "A trade is a possibility, but Tua is aware, his representation is aware. We've had really positive conversations, and, like I said, it's kind of all on the table when it comes to Tua at this moment.

"[Tagovailoa's reps] have expressed that he wants to play and that they still think he can play at a high level. The conversations have been productive, but they have not in particular said that they want to be traded."

Tagovailoa was benched with three games remaining last season, after throwing for 20 touchdowns and a career-high 15 interceptions in 14 games. He's in the second year of a four-year, $212.4 million extension he signed in 2024 and has $54 million guaranteed in 2026.

Releasing Tagovailoa would produce an NFL-record $99.2 million dead cap hit if done before June 1. That figure would be split over the next two seasons if he's released after June 1, with a $67.4 million dead cap hit in 2026.

Sullivan said it's possible to make a $99 million dead cap hit work, "but not likely" as the team evaluates multiple options.

The team is in a similar situation with safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, who was traded to Miami last offseason. Fitzpatrick has no guaranteed money remaining on his contract and could save the Dolphins up to $15.6 million if he's released after June 1. Sullivan also said that "everything's on the table" with the former All-Pro and that they've had conversations with Fitzpatrick and his agent.

While the Dolphins are willing to listen to offers for any player, Sullivan said the team sees running back De'Von Achane and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as critical parts of its future. Miami has no plans to trade either player this offseason and is willing to engage in extension talks with Achane "later in the summer."

"[Achane is] a marvelous player. We want him to be part of this thing moving forward," Sullivan said. "We're kind of focused on what's at hand, which is free agency, and then the draft. We will have those [extension] conversations with him as well as some other guys as we move down the road, but that's going to be later in the summer."

Last week, Sullivan made his first major roster moves since he was hired in January, releasing wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, linebacker Bradley Chubb, and offensive lineman James Daniels.

Hill and Chubb were released in an effort to get "younger and cheaper," Sullivan said, while Daniels' availability concerns drove the team to its decision to cut him.

Regardless of what the Dolphins do with Tagovailoa, Sullivan said they will draft a quarterback this year and likely every year moving forward -- although he said he won't overdraft one just to "check a box."

If the team does move on from Tagovailoa, he will finish his Dolphins career as the franchise's career leader in completion percentage among qualified players. He also ranks fourth in career passing yards and passing touchdowns.

"I think Tua had some bright moments. I think Tua, if he was standing here today, would tell you there were some moments he wishes he had back, some decisions he had back," Sullivan said. "Tua has accomplished a lot of really good things in his time in Miami. I think people that are Miami Dolphins fans should be proud to have had him here, and we'll see where it goes.

"I think Tua believes that he can still be a high-level quarterback in this league. I think that's what his desire is to do. Where that happens remains to be seen, whether that's here or elsewhere."