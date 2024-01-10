Open Extended Reactions

With most teams near the 41-game mark, we've reached the halfway point of the 2023-24 NHL season.

That means the return of the report cards. You know the drill. There are some teams that have lived up to the expectations, such as the defending Stanley Cup champion Vegas Golden Knights and a top contender like the New York Rangers. There are some teams that have been a surprise, such as the Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks.

And then there are the teams that have had their challenges, including the Buffalo Sabres and Minnesota Wild.

What teams got passing grades? What players are at the top of their class and which ones are in danger of falling behind?

Note: Teams are arrayed alphabetically by letter grade. Ryan S. Clark graded the Pacific and Central Division teams, while Kristen Shilton graded the Metropolitan and Atlantic Division teams. Preseason over/unders are courtesy of ESPN BET. Prior grade refers to the quarter mark.