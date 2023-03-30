The Vegas Golden Knights set unrealistic expectations for every expansion franchise that has come (and will come) after them, making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign.

But from an absolute perspective, what the Seattle Kraken have done in their second campaign is quite impressive.

With fewer than 10 games remaining, they are holding tightly to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. But should they aim higher?

The Kraken have 88 points and 31 regulation wins, behind the Golden Knights (98, 34), Los Angeles Kings (96, 33) and Edmonton Oilers (95, 39). That seems like a lot to make up!

However, they'll face the lottery-bound Anaheim Ducks tonight (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), and then host the Kings on Saturday (which is the vaunted "four-point swing" if they win in regulation). Then it's five straight games against lottery teams -- including three against the Arizona Coyotes! -- before closing out with a home-and-home against the Golden Knights. If things are close by then -- or the Knights are so far ahead they decide to rest key players -- it could be an occasion for Seattle to make up some serious ground.

As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

Eastern Conference

A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins

A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning

M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders

M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

Western Conference

C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken

C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche

P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets

P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

Thursday's games

Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.

Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.

New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.

Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.

Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.

Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)

Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's scoreboard

Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)

New York Islanders 2, Washington Capitals 1 (SO)

Minnesota Wild 4, Colorado Avalanche 2

Expanded standings

Atlantic Division

y - Boston Bruins

Points: 119

Regulation wins: 49

Playoff position: A1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 132

Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - Toronto Maple Leafs

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 37

Playoff position: A2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 92

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: A3

Games left: 7

Points pace: 101

Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 89

Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 35%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 87

Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)

Playoff chances: 4%

Tragic number: 14

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 85

Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 3%

Tragic number: 12

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 82

Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

e - Montreal Canadiens

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 72

Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Metropolitan Division

x - Carolina Hurricanes

Points: 103

Regulation wins: 35

Playoff position: M1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 116

Next game: @ DET (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New Jersey Devils

Points: 100

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 111

Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

x - New York Rangers

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: M3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 100%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 87

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 6

Points pace: 94

Next game: @ TB (Saturday)

Playoff chances: 93%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 91

Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 63%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 84

Next game: @ TB (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 10

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 79

Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 7

e - Columbus Blue Jackets

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 60

Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Central Division

Points: 97

Regulation wins: 32

Playoff position: C1

Games left: 7

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: C2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 104

Next game: @ ARI (Friday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 94

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: C3

Games left: 8

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 85

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC2

Games left: 7

Points pace: 93

Next game: vs. DET (Friday)

Playoff chances: 55%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 9

Points pace: 92

Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 21%

Tragic number: 16

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 82

Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

e - Arizona Coyotes

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 73

Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - Chicago Blackhawks

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 60

Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Pacific Division

Points: 98

Regulation wins: 34

Playoff position: P1

Games left: 8

Points pace: 109

Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 96

Regulation wins: 33

Playoff position: P2

Games left: 8

Points pace: 106

Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 95

Regulation wins: 39

Playoff position: P3

Games left: 7

Points pace: 104

Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: >99%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 88

Regulation wins: 31

Playoff position: WC1

Games left: 9

Points pace: 99

Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 98%

Tragic number: N/A

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 7

Points pace: 91

Next game: @ VAN (Friday)

Playoff chances: 25%

Tragic number: 13

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 22

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 82

Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)

Playoff chances: <1%

Tragic number: 6

e - Anaheim Ducks

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 62

Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

e - San Jose Sharks

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Playoff position: N/A

Games left: 8

Points pace: 61

Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)

Playoff chances: 0%

Tragic number: E

Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

Race for the No. 1 pick

The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

Points: 53

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 54

Regulation wins: 16

Points: 55

Regulation wins: 15

Points: 56

Regulation wins: 13

Points: 66

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 67

Regulation wins: 20

Points: 70

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 73

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 22

Points: 74

Regulation wins: 25

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 26

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 77

Regulation wins: 29

Points: 81

Regulation wins: 31

Points: 82

Regulation wins: 27

Points: 83

Regulation wins: 28

*Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16: