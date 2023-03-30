The Vegas Golden Knights set unrealistic expectations for every expansion franchise that has come (and will come) after them, making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign.
But from an absolute perspective, what the Seattle Kraken have done in their second campaign is quite impressive.
With fewer than 10 games remaining, they are holding tightly to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. But should they aim higher?
The Kraken have 88 points and 31 regulation wins, behind the Golden Knights (98, 34), Los Angeles Kings (96, 33) and Edmonton Oilers (95, 39). That seems like a lot to make up!
However, they'll face the lottery-bound Anaheim Ducks tonight (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), and then host the Kings on Saturday (which is the vaunted "four-point swing" if they win in regulation). Then it's five straight games against lottery teams -- including three against the Arizona Coyotes! -- before closing out with a home-and-home against the Golden Knights. If things are close by then -- or the Knights are so far ahead they decide to rest key players -- it could be an occasion for Seattle to make up some serious ground.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers
Thursday's games
Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's scoreboard
Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
New York Islanders 2, Washington Capitals 1 (SO)
Minnesota Wild 4, Colorado Avalanche 2
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
y - Boston Bruins
Points: 119
Regulation wins: 49
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 8
Points pace: 132
Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 92
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 7
Points pace: 101
Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 35%
Tragic number: 14
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 87
Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)
Playoff chances: 4%
Tragic number: 14
Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 85
Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 3%
Tragic number: 12
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 72
Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 103
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 116
Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 111
Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 94
Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
Playoff chances: 93%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 63%
Tragic number: N/A
Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 84
Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 10
Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 79
Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 60
Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Minnesota Wild
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 104
Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 94
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 8
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 93
Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
Playoff chances: 55%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 9
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 21%
Tragic number: 16
St. Louis Blues
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 6
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 73
Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 8
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 8
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Edmonton Oilers
Points: 95
Regulation wins: 39
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 7
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 88
Regulation wins: 31
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 9
Points pace: 99
Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 91
Next game: @ VAN (Friday)
Playoff chances: 25%
Tragic number: 13
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 6
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 62
Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 61
Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 53
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
3. San Jose Sharks
Points: 55
Regulation wins: 15
4. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 70
Regulation wins: 26
8. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 73
Regulation wins: 25
9. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 22
10. St. Louis Blues
Points: 74
Regulation wins: 25
11. Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
12. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 27
13. Ottawa Senators
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 29
14. Florida Panthers*
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 31
15. Nashville Predators
Points: 82
Regulation wins: 27
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 83
Regulation wins: 28
*Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:
Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.