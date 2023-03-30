        <
          NHL playoff standings: How high can the Kraken finish?

          Brandon Montour wins it for Panthers in OT (0:55)

          Brandon Montour scores in transition as the Panthers beat the Maple Leafs in overtime. (0:55)

          11:00 AM GMT
          • Tim KavanaghESPN.com
              Tim Kavanagh is a senior NHL editor for ESPN. He's a native of upstate New York.
          The Vegas Golden Knights set unrealistic expectations for every expansion franchise that has come (and will come) after them, making it to the Stanley Cup Final in their inaugural campaign.

          But from an absolute perspective, what the Seattle Kraken have done in their second campaign is quite impressive.

          With fewer than 10 games remaining, they are holding tightly to the Western Conference's second wild-card spot. But should they aim higher?

          The Kraken have 88 points and 31 regulation wins, behind the Golden Knights (98, 34), Los Angeles Kings (96, 33) and Edmonton Oilers (95, 39). That seems like a lot to make up!

          However, they'll face the lottery-bound Anaheim Ducks tonight (10 p.m. ET, ESPN+/Hulu), and then host the Kings on Saturday (which is the vaunted "four-point swing" if they win in regulation). Then it's five straight games against lottery teams -- including three against the Arizona Coyotes! -- before closing out with a home-and-home against the Golden Knights. If things are close by then -- or the Knights are so far ahead they decide to rest key players -- it could be an occasion for Seattle to make up some serious ground.

          As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.

          Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.

          Jump ahead:
          Current playoff matchups
          Today's games
          Last night's scores
          Expanded standings
          Race for No. 1 pick

          Current playoff matchups

          Eastern Conference

          A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Pittsburgh Penguins
          A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
          M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
          M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers

          Western Conference

          C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
          C2 Dallas Stars vs. C3 Colorado Avalanche
          P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
          P2 Los Angeles Kings vs. P3 Edmonton Oilers

          Thursday's games

          Columbus Blue Jackets at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m.
          Florida Panthers at Montreal Canadiens, 7 p.m.
          New York Rangers at New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m.
          Philadelphia Flyers at Ottawa Senators, 7 p.m.
          Nashville Predators at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7 p.m.
          Washington Capitals at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7 p.m.
          Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks, 8:30 p.m.
          Los Angeles Kings at Edmonton Oilers, 9 p.m.
          Anaheim Ducks at Seattle Kraken, 10 p.m. (ESPN+/Hulu)
          Vegas Golden Knights at San Jose Sharks, 10:30 p.m.

          Wednesday's scoreboard

          Florida Panthers 3, Toronto Maple Leafs 2 (OT)
          New York Islanders 2, Washington Capitals 1 (SO)
          Minnesota Wild 4, Colorado Avalanche 2

          Expanded standings

          Atlantic Division

          y - Boston Bruins

          Points: 119
          Regulation wins: 49
          Playoff position: A1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 132
          Next game: vs. CBJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - Toronto Maple Leafs

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 37
          Playoff position: A2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ OTT (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Tampa Bay Lightning

          Points: 92
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: A3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 101
          Next game: vs. WSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Florida Panthers

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 89
          Next game: @ MTL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 35%
          Tragic number: 14

          Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 87
          Next game: vs. NYR (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 4%
          Tragic number: 14

          Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 85
          Next game: vs. PHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 3%
          Tragic number: 12

          Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. CAR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          e - Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 72
          Next game: vs. FLA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Metropolitan Division

          x - Carolina Hurricanes

          Points: 103
          Regulation wins: 35
          Playoff position: M1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 116
          Next game: @ DET (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New Jersey Devils

          Points: 100
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 111
          Next game: vs. NYR (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          x - New York Rangers

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: M3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ NJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 100%
          Tragic number: N/A

          New York Islanders

          Points: 87
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 6
          Points pace: 94
          Next game: @ TB (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: 93%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Pittsburgh Penguins

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: vs. NSH (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 63%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 84
          Next game: @ TB (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 10

          Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 79
          Next game: @ OTT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 7

          e - Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: @ BOS (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Central Division

          Minnesota Wild

          Points: 97
          Regulation wins: 32
          Playoff position: C1
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ VGK (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Dallas Stars

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: C2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: @ ARI (Friday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Colorado Avalanche

          Points: 94
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: C3
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. DAL (Saturday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Winnipeg Jets

          Points: 85
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC2
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 93
          Next game: vs. DET (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 55%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 92
          Next game: @ PIT (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 21%
          Tragic number: 16

          St. Louis Blues

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: @ CHI (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 73
          Next game: vs. DAL (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 60
          Next game: vs. STL (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Pacific Division

          Vegas Golden Knights

          Points: 98
          Regulation wins: 34
          Playoff position: P1
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 109
          Next game: @ SJ (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Los Angeles Kings

          Points: 96
          Regulation wins: 33
          Playoff position: P2
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 106
          Next game: @ EDM (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Edmonton Oilers

          Points: 95
          Regulation wins: 39
          Playoff position: P3
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 104
          Next game: vs. LA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: >99%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Seattle Kraken

          Points: 88
          Regulation wins: 31
          Playoff position: WC1
          Games left: 9
          Points pace: 99
          Next game: vs. ANA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 98%
          Tragic number: N/A

          Calgary Flames

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 7
          Points pace: 91
          Next game: @ VAN (Friday)
          Playoff chances: 25%
          Tragic number: 13

          Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 22
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 82
          Next game: vs. CGY (Friday)
          Playoff chances: <1%
          Tragic number: 6

          e - Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 62
          Next game: @ SEA (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          e - San Jose Sharks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15
          Playoff position: N/A
          Games left: 8
          Points pace: 61
          Next game: vs. VGK (Thursday)
          Playoff chances: 0%
          Tragic number: E

          Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention

          Race for the No. 1 pick

          The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team might move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.

          1. Columbus Blue Jackets

          Points: 53
          Regulation wins: 15

          2. Chicago Blackhawks

          Points: 54
          Regulation wins: 16

          3. San Jose Sharks

          Points: 55
          Regulation wins: 15

          4. Anaheim Ducks

          Points: 56
          Regulation wins: 13

          5. Montreal Canadiens

          Points: 66
          Regulation wins: 20

          6. Arizona Coyotes

          Points: 67
          Regulation wins: 20

          7. Philadelphia Flyers

          Points: 70
          Regulation wins: 26

          8. Detroit Red Wings

          Points: 73
          Regulation wins: 25

          9. Vancouver Canucks

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 22

          10. St. Louis Blues

          Points: 74
          Regulation wins: 25

          11. Washington Capitals

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 26

          12. Buffalo Sabres

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 27

          13. Ottawa Senators

          Points: 77
          Regulation wins: 29

          14. Florida Panthers*

          Points: 81
          Regulation wins: 31

          15. Nashville Predators

          Points: 82
          Regulation wins: 27

          16. Calgary Flames

          Points: 83
          Regulation wins: 28

          *Notes on traded picks impacting the top 16:

          • Montreal will receive Florida's first-round pick as a result of the trade last season that sent Ben Chiarot to the Panthers.