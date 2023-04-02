With the Boston Bruins clinching the Presidents' Trophy this past week, it's a good time to check in on where things stand in a division with a little less clarity: the Metropolitan.
There was a time when the Carolina Hurricanes appeared set to run away with the division crown, but that is no longer the case. Heading into their tilt against the New York Islanders (6 p.m. ET, NHL Power Play on ESPN+), they are only one point up on the second-place New Jersey Devils, with an equal number of regulation wins; the two teams split the season series.
Following the game against the Isles, the Canes take on the Ottawa Senators twice, the Nashville Predators, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings and Florida Panthers. The Devils have the Winnipeg Jets today, followed by the Pittsburgh Penguins, Columbus Blue Jackets, Boston Bruins, Sabres and Washington Capitals. MoneyPuck gives the Canes an edge for the division, projecting Carolina to have a 75.5% chance of taking the Metro vs. a 24.4% chance for New Jersey.
The New York Rangers are nearly locked in to a top-three spot ahead of the Isles, who are the Eastern Conference's No. 1 wild card. Should the Isles remain there (and Carolina hold on to their spot), today's game would be a preview of the clubs' first-round series.
Finally, the Penguins are battling the Panthers for the No. 2 wild card; currently the Panthers hold the spot by one point. After today's matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers, the Pens have the Devils, Minnesota Wild, Red Wings, Chicago Blackhawks and Blue Jackets, while the Panthers have the Sabres, Senators, Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Hurricanes.
Stay tuned, because it seems like that race for the top and the battle for the second wild card could come down to the very end.
As we enter the final stretch of the regular season, it's time to check all the playoff races -- along with the teams jockeying for position in the 2023 NHL draft lottery.
Note: Playoff chances are via FiveThirtyEight.
Jump ahead:
Current playoff matchups
Today's games
Last night's scores
Expanded standings
Race for No. 1 pick
Current playoff matchups
Eastern Conference
A1 Boston Bruins vs. WC2 Florida Panthers
A2 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. A3 Tampa Bay Lightning
M1 Carolina Hurricanes vs. WC1 New York Islanders
M2 New Jersey Devils vs. M3 New York Rangers
Western Conference
C1 Minnesota Wild vs. WC1 Seattle Kraken
C2 Colorado Avalanche vs. C3 Dallas Stars
P1 Vegas Golden Knights vs. WC2 Winnipeg Jets
P2 Edmonton Oilers vs. P3 Los Angeles Kings
Sunday's games
Note: All times Eastern. All games not on ESPN, TNT or NHL Network are available via NHL Power Play, which is included in an ESPN+ subscription (local blackout restrictions apply).
New York Rangers at Washington Capitals, 1 p.m. (TNT)
Boston Bruins at St. Louis Blues, 3:30 p.m. (TNT)
New York Islanders at Carolina Hurricanes, 6 p.m.
Ottawa Senators at Columbus Blue Jackets, 6 p.m.
Philadelphia Flyers at Pittsburgh Penguins, 6 p.m.
Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7 p.m.
New Jersey Devils at Winnipeg Jets, 7 p.m. (NHLN)
Anaheim Ducks at Calgary Flames, 8 p.m.
Los Angeles Kings at Vancouver Canucks, 8 p.m.
Saturday's scoreboard
Watch "In the Crease" on ESPN+ for highlights from every game.
Nashville Predators 6, St. Louis Blues 1
Boston Bruins 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3
Florida Panthers 7, Columbus Blue Jackets 0
Carolina Hurricanes 3, Montreal Canadiens 0
Toronto Maple Leafs 3, Ottawa Senators 0
Buffalo Sabres 6, Philadelphia Flyers 3
Tampa Bay Lightning 5, New York Islanders 0
New Jersey Devils 6, Chicago Blackhawks 3
Colorado Avalanche 5, Dallas Stars 2
San Jose Sharks 7, Arizona Coyotes 2
Edmonton Oilers 6, Anaheim Ducks 0
Los Angeles Kings 3, Seattle Kraken 1
Vegas Golden Knights 4, Minnesota Wild 1
Expanded standings
Atlantic Division
p - Boston Bruins
Points: 123
Regulation wins: 50
Playoff position: A1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 133
Next game: @ STL (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Toronto Maple Leafs
Points: 100
Regulation wins: 38
Playoff position: A2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 109
Next game: vs. DET (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Tampa Bay Lightning
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 37
Playoff position: A3
Games left: 5
Points pace: 102
Next game: @ NYR (Wednesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Florida Panthers
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. BUF (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 57%
Tragic number: N/A
Buffalo Sabres
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 89
Next game: @ FLA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 9%
Tragic number: 11
Ottawa Senators
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 85
Next game: @ CBJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 7
Detroit Red Wings
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 82
Next game: @ TOR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
e - Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 70
Next game: vs. DET (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Metropolitan Division
x - Carolina Hurricanes
Points: 105
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 115
Next game: vs. NYI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New Jersey Devils
Points: 104
Regulation wins: 36
Playoff position: M2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 112
Next game: @ WPG (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - New York Rangers
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: M3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 107
Next game: @ WSH (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
New York Islanders
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 33
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 5
Points pace: 93
Next game: @ CAR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 84%
Tragic number: N/A
Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 91
Next game: vs. PHI (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 49%
Tragic number: 12
Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 83
Next game: vs. NYR (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 5
e - Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 78
Next game: @ PIT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 15
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 8
Points pace: 60
Next game: vs. OTT (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Central Division
Minnesota Wild
Points: 97
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 105
Next game: vs. VGK (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Colorado Avalanche
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: C2
Games left: 7
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ SJ (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Dallas Stars
Points: 96
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: C3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 104
Next game: vs. NSH (Monday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Winnipeg Jets
Points: 87
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC2
Games left: 6
Points pace: 94
Next game: vs. NJ (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 59%
Tragic number: N/A
Nashville Predators
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 92
Next game: @ DAL (Monday)
Playoff chances: 13%
Tragic number: 12
St. Louis Blues
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. BOS (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 1
e - Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 5
Points pace: 71
Next game: @ SEA (Monday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 58
Next game: @ CGY (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
Pacific Division
x - Vegas Golden Knights
Points: 101
Regulation wins: 35
Playoff position: P1
Games left: 6
Points pace: 109
Next game: @ MIN (Monday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
x - Edmonton Oilers
Points: 99
Regulation wins: 41
Playoff position: P2
Games left: 5
Points pace: 105
Next game: @ LA (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 100%
Tragic number: N/A
Los Angeles Kings
Points: 98
Regulation wins: 34
Playoff position: P3
Games left: 6
Points pace: 106
Next game: @ VAN (Sunday)
Playoff chances: >99%
Tragic number: N/A
Seattle Kraken
Points: 90
Regulation wins: 32
Playoff position: WC1
Games left: 7
Points pace: 98
Next game: vs. ARI (Monday)
Playoff chances: 98%
Tragic number: N/A
Calgary Flames
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 92
Next game: vs. ANA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 30%
Tragic number: 11
Vancouver Canucks
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 22
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 7
Points pace: 82
Next game: vs. LA (Sunday)
Playoff chances: <1%
Tragic number: 2
e - San Jose Sharks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 64
Next game: vs. COL (Tuesday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
e - Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
Playoff position: N/A
Games left: 6
Points pace: 60
Next game: @ CGY (Sunday)
Playoff chances: 0%
Tragic number: E
P -- Clinched Presidents' Trophy; Y -- Clinched division; X -- Clinched playoff berth; E -- Eliminated from playoff contention
Race for the No. 1 pick
The NHL uses a draft lottery to determine the order of the first round, so the team that finishes in last place is not guaranteed the No. 1 selection. As of 2021, a team can move up a maximum of 10 spots if it wins the lottery, so only 11 teams are eligible for the draw for the No. 1 pick. Full details on the process can be found here. Sitting No. 1 on the draft board for this summer is Connor Bedard, who has been lauded as a generational talent.
1. Columbus Blue Jackets
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 15
2. Chicago Blackhawks
Points: 54
Regulation wins: 16
3. Anaheim Ducks
Points: 56
Regulation wins: 13
4. San Jose Sharks
Points: 59
Regulation wins: 16
5. Montreal Canadiens
Points: 66
Regulation wins: 20
6. Arizona Coyotes
Points: 67
Regulation wins: 20
7. Philadelphia Flyers
Points: 71
Regulation wins: 26
8. Vancouver Canucks
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 22
9. Detroit Red Wings
Points: 75
Regulation wins: 25
10. St. Louis Blues
Points: 76
Regulation wins: 26
11. Washington Capitals
Points: 77
Regulation wins: 26
12. Ottawa Senators
Points: 79
Regulation wins: 29
13. Buffalo Sabres
Points: 81
Regulation wins: 28
14. Nashville Predators
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
15. Pittsburgh Penguins
Points: 84
Regulation wins: 28
16. Calgary Flames
Points: 85
Regulation wins: 28