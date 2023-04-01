Ottawa Senators forward Derick Brassard will miss the remainder of the season after having surgery for a broken fibula Saturday.

Brassard sustained the injury after getting tangled up with Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Felix Sandstrom and defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen late in the second period of Thursday's game in Ottawa. Brassard remained on the ice for several minutes before being carried off by his teammates.

"He's given us a lot of good games and he's provided us with a lot of leadership," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "He's helped with that second power play; he's got 13 goals. He's had a heck of a year and we're going to miss him."

Brassard, 35, recorded 23 points (13 goals, 10 assists) in 62 games this season after signing a one-year, $750,000 contract following a professional tryout in October. He will be an unrestricted free agent in July.

Asked how the injury impacts Brassard's plans for a new contract, Smith deferred to the player.

"That's for him to decide," he said. "That's a tough injury."

He played in his 1,000th game March 2, scoring two goals in a 5-3 win against the New York Rangers.

Brassard has 215 goals and 545 points in 1,013 career games with the Columbus Blue Jackets, New York Rangers, Pittsburgh Penguins, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche, New York Islanders, Arizona Coyotes, Edmonton Oilers, Flyers and Senators.

Reuters contributed to this report.