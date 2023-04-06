Russian forward Denis Gurianov will not participate in the Montreal Canadiens' pregame warmup after choosing not to wear a Pride jersey during the team's Pride Night on Thursday against the Washington Capitals.

Gurianov made the decision due to family reasons, the team said in a statement.

"While we understand the decision, we also hope the focus of attention remains where it belongs: on evolving as a society to be more accepting and welcoming of all, without exception," the Canadiens said.

A handful of players across the NHL have objected to participating in their teams' Pride Nights for reasons that include religious beliefs. The Chicago Blackhawks said in March that they would not wear Pride warmup jerseys due to safety concerns related to the team's Russian players.

In December, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding the country's restrictions that effectively outlaw any public expression of LGBTQ+ behavior or lifestyle in Russia.