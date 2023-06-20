The New York Islanders signed defenseman Samuel Bolduc to a two-year contract on Tuesday.

The team did not announce contract terms.

The No. 57 overall pick in the 2019 NHL draft, Bolduc debuted with the Islanders last season, tallying three points (two goals, one assist) in 17 games. He also appeared in two Stanley Cup Playoffs games during the Islanders first-round series loss to the Carolina Hurricanes, picking up about 13 minutes on the ice.

Bolduc, 22, played in 137 games with AHL Bridgeport, recording 18 goals and 38 assists. He was selected to the 2020-21 AHL Atlantic Division All-Star Team.