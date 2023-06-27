The Dallas Stars have signed right wing Evgenii Dadonov to a two-year, $4.5 million contract extension through the 2024-25 season, the team announced Tuesday.

A late addition to the Stars in time for their run to the Western Conference Finals, Dadonov, 34, finished with seven goals and 33 points in a season he began with the Montreal Canadiens. He appeared in 16 of the Stars' 19 playoff games, recording 10 points. He missed their final three postseason games with a lower-body injury.

"Re-signing Evgenii was high on our priority list," Stars general manager Jim Nill said in a statement. "He was a key player for us down the stretch, and he elevated his game on the big stage during the playoffs. We're happy to get a deal done that works for both sides."

Last season, Dadonov displayed flashes of the speed he used to show off nightly with the Florida Panthers, and the shifty right wing is not far removed from a 20-goal season with the Vegas Golden Knights.

A 2007 third-round pick by Florida, Dadonov has also played for the Ottawa Senators.