The Montreal Canadiens and forward Rafael Harvey-Pinard agreed to a two-year contract extension worth $2.2 million on Monday.

Harvey-Pinard, 24, was a seventh-round draft selection by Montreal in 2019 and found a home at the NHL level last season.

After breaking into the league in 2021-22, playing in four games, the 5-foot-9, 181-pound winger appeared in 34 games last season, as coach Martin St. Louis utilized him in several different line combinations.

Harvey-Pinard finished with six goals and 37 points as the Canadiens failed to make the postseason. The Quebec native also blocked 58 shots.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.