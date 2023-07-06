Two-time Stanley Cup winner Patric Hornqvist has announced his retirement after 15 seasons with three teams.

Hornqvist, 36, won back-to-back championships with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017, scoring the Cup-clinching goal in Game 6 against the Nashville Predators in 2017.

The Swedish forward had a goal and two assists in 22 games with the Florida Panthers in 2022-23.

"I've been in this bubble since I started to play as a kid, hockey has been a huge part of my life, so of course it's a difficult decision to make," Hornqvist told Sportsblade on Wednesday. "It will be a big transition, but it feels good now. I'm looking forward to the rest of my life. It's the most important thing."

Hornqvist played his final game Dec. 3 at Seattle. He suffered his second concussion in a month and sat out the remainder of the season.

"I'm feeling fine now, and hopefully I have many fine years ahead of me, and with my history of injuries, I don't want to risk any future harm," he said.

Selected by Nashville with the final pick of the 2005 NHL draft, Hornqvist recorded 543 points (264 goals, 279 assists) in 901 games with the Predators (2008-14), Penguins (2014-20) and Panthers (2020-23). He had 53 points (28 goals, 25 assists) in 106 postseason games.