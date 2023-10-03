Forward Derek Stepan, who became the fourth player in league history to record a hat trick in his NHL debut, announced his retirement Tuesday after 13 NHL seasons with four different teams.

Stepan, 33, made an immediate impact to start his NHL career, scoring three times against former Vezina Trophy winner Ryan Miller in the New York Rangers' victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 9, 2010.

He spent seven seasons with the Rangers after being selected in the second round of the 2008 draft.

His best season came in 2013-14, when he recorded a career-best 57 points (17 goals, 40 assists) in the regular season and 15 more (five goals, 10 assists) in the playoffs to help New York advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

Stepan, who also played for the Arizona Coyotes, Ottawa Senators and Carolina Hurricanes, totaled 515 career points with 182 goals in 890 career games. His teams qualified for the playoffs in 10 of his 13 seasons.

"After 13 years in the NHL, I've decided to retire," Stepan said in a statement released by the NHL Players Association. "I want to thank my family and friends for always supporting me and allowing me to live my dreams. I want to thank the four organizations I had the privilege of playing for, and to my teammates for allowing me to be part of their family.

"Finally, I want to thank the fans, it was an honor to play in front of you. I'm forever grateful for this game and I look forward to the next chapter."

He had 11 points in 73 games last season with Carolina.

"Shine bright in retirement, Step," the team wrote on X, formerly Twitter.