The Ottawa Senators placed star defenseman Thomas Chabot on long-term injured reserve Saturday morning.

Chabot is expected to be sidelined four to six weeks with a fractured hand, coach D.J. Smith announced Friday. Chabot was injured while blocking a shot early in the second period of Ottawa's 3-2 loss to the New York Islanders on Thursday.

The 26-year-old Chabot has three assists while averaging 24:19 of ice time in seven games this season.

He has totaled 232 points (53 goals, 179 assists) in 388 career games since being selected by the Senators with the 18th overall pick of the 2015 NHL draft.

In a corresponding move Saturday, Ottawa recalled defensemen Tyler Kleven and Nikolas Matinpalo from the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League.